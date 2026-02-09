President Bola Tinubu has been criticised over the alleged failure to build a legacy like that of great political leaders in Nigeria

Solomon Lalong, a former minister of sports under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, made the claim in an interview on Sunday, February 8

However, some Nigerians have questioned the former minister's legacy when he was in office, while reacting to his interview on Tinubu

Solomon Dalong, the former minister of sports under the administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari, has said that President Bola Tinubu should not be compared to great political leaders in Nigeria.

According to the former minister, great political leaders often build legacies and serve their people, saying that if President Tinubu is truly a master strategist, his strategies should have transformed into changes in the security and security conundrum in the country.

Dalong criticises President Tinubu

Speaking in an interview on Channels TV on Sunday, February 8, the former minister was asked if the president can be defeated in the 2027 general election, owing to the fact that Tinubu is a political heavyweight and a renowned political strategist.

The former minister alleged that President Tinubu has not been able to replicate his performance as the governor of Lagos state at the national level.

Dalung, who served as a minister under the late administration of Buhari, declared that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) is set to challenge President Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 presidency.

Nigerians react as Dalong criticises

At the same time, some Nigerians have started reacting to the interview of the former minister. Below are some of their reactions:

Wonsebolatan queried Lalong if he has any legacy as a former minister:

"Can someone ask him, as a former minister of Sport, what legacy he left behind?"

Hon. Aina Olushola Olaoluwa Esq. said Lalong should not be granted an interview on Channels TV:

"@channelstv should stop interviewing Failures in our political system. I mean, is the country really bereft of intellectual minds that all the media houses enjoy projecting these failed politicians, people who should be hiding in shame."

Omo Yewa knocked the former minister:

"Solomon Dalong ke... Nooo. We all know this administration has not been doing enough to fix the country. But personalities like Dalong are not the type to come on air to tell Nigerians what we already know. This man was a disaster as a Minister. He was neither mini nor mid. In a non-technical ministry like the Ministry of Youth and Sport. That this administration is living below expectations, yes. But Dalong coming out to turn an emergency lover of the masses, whose interest he never protected as a Minister, NO."

Bankole Makinde, DBA, faulted the former minister's comment:

"Noisemaker, he subdued OBJ, maintained a chain of governors, removed and installed presidents. His benefactor tried to outsmart him and ended up becoming the president, and now all governors and all well-meaning people are rushing into his party. Even Trump bowed at last."

See the video of the minister's interview on X here:

