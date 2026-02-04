APC national chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, distances the party from Wike-Fubara conflict over political crisis in Rivers

This came as Rivers lawmakers switched allegiance to the APC, and Fubara counters impeachment threats amidst party dynamics

Public reactions from Nigerians highlight political tensions and strategic moves ahead of Nigeria's 2027 elections

Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that the rift between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers is not within his purview as the chairman of the ruling party.

Yilwatda reiterated his position that the minister, who doubles as the immediate past governor of Rivers state, was not a member of his party; thus, he had no issue with him.

APC chairman Yilwatda distances says Nyesom Wike is not an APC member, focus is on Siminalayi Fubara

How lawmakers try to impeach Fubara

Recall that Fubara and Wike have been at loggerheads since the former resumed power in 2023, forming the basis of the political crisis in Rivers. The Rivers lawmakers, who are loyal to Wike, have made three attempts to impeach the governor, but the moves were thwarted by President Bola Tinubu.

In a fresh permutation, the lawmakers dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the APC, a footstep Governor Fubara did not hesitate to follow. With the new move, the ruling party insisted that its governor could not be impeached.

Responding to the question on the impeachment move against the governor, the APC national chairman said:

"When it comes to the issue between Wike and Fubara, it is not within my purview as the National Chairman of APC because Wike is in PDP."

Nigerians react as APC chairman speaks on Rivers

However, some Nigerians have started reacting to the video clip of the governor. Below are some of their reactions:

Masterpiece commented:

"Wike is not a problem to APC in Rivers state, and APC is not having problems with Wike. Fubara, as the Governor of Rivers state, who recently defected to APC, should find a way to resolve the issues happening in his state and stop dragging Wike into having problems with APC. Fubara should stop relying on the Presidency before he can take proactive action to restore peace in his state. That's a clear sign of Incompetency."

APC chairman speaks on Siminalayi Fubara and Nyesom Wike's rift

Oladiji Dada projected the fate of Wike in the APC:

"Wisdom personified. Translation: "Wike is not an APC member, even if he works like a donkey for us, but when relevant party matters arise, we will handle them. When Tinubu shoves Wike down the chute, he will claim it was a party decision and out of his hands," Pontius Pilate."

Sola Ayeni said the party is focusing on Fubara:

"Classic political distancing. Wike remains PDP, but his influence in Rivers is undeniable. APC focusing on Fubara makes strategic sense for 2027. Let's see how this plays out."

Olanrewaju Idowu hailed Wike:

"E don red. Wike, na man you be. Only you na two."

Governor Sule speaks on Fubara's impeachment processes

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule had dismissed worries over Rivers State impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

He explained that the legal process governs the ongoing discussions, assuring APC governors amid court intervention days after the case was indefinitely adjourned.

