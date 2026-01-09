Rivers state's political crisis escalates as impeachment proceedings against Governor Fubara begin on Thursday, January 8

President Bola Tinubu had intervened amid allegations of broken agreements between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and former governor Nyesom Wike

Fubara's defection to the APC aims to diminish Wike's influence amid budget disputes are said to be the major reasons behind the renewed tension

The political crisis in Rivers state took a fresh dimension on Thursday, January 8, when the State House of Assembly commenced impeachment proceedings on Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Fubara, who rose to power with the support of his predecessor, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has been embroiled in a political battle and struggle for power with the former governor.

Siminalayi Fubara accused of reneging on agreement with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

How many times has Tinubu intervened for Fubara?

President Bola Tinubu has intervened on two occasions when the assembly served the governor an impeachment notice, and one of his interventions was the declaration of a state of emergency. The impeachment notice would be the third of its kind since the governor took office in 2023.

Nigerians have started seeing the decline in the peace brokered by the president, but since the Christmas holiday, Fubara and Wike have been throwing banters at each other on social media and the report of the governor not complying with the agreement emerged. The height was the governor being served an impeachment notice.

However, Daily Trust reported that sources disclosed that the impeachment move was beyond the allegation levelled against the governor, but Fubara had failed to keep to the agreement reached in their earlier peace move, including the agreement not to seek re-election in 2027.

What triggered Wike, Fubara's banters

Sources further explained that the development was triggered by the disagreement over a supplementary budget that Wike's allies allegedly pushed for in the State House of Assembly. However, the governor rejected the proposal and insisted that the budget signed during the emergency rule was enough for his administration.

After the governor rejected the supplementary budget proposal, the FCT Minister then summoned his allies, including the lawmakers, to the house of an elder statesman, Ferdinand Anabraba, in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The sources then explained that Fubara sensed the imminent confrontation and accelerated his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with President Tinubu's approval.

“The thinking was that bringing Fubara into the APC would weaken Wike’s leverage,” an insider noted.

It was also learnt that the governor reneged on the deal to reinstate Sergeant Awuse as the chairman of the Rivers State traditional rulers' council and appoint new commissioners. He felt those conditions would undermine his authority.

Sources explain the causes of the renewed rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Nyesom Wike Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Wike celebrates new Tinubu's appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike celebrated Kenneth Kobani's nomination to the NMDPRA board amidst mixed reactions.

President Tinubu's nominations aim to enhance governance in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, considering the Petroleum Industry Act.

Public commentary reveals divided opinions on Wike's influence and political manoeuvres within Nigerian governance.

Source: Legit.ng