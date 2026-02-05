Rivers' governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has been warned of impending hard times amid political strife

Prophet Joshua Iginla advises the governor to seek peace with his political benefactor, Nyesom Wike

The cleric emphasises the importance of humility over immediate power to avoid political extinction

Prophet Joshua Iginla, a televangelist and senior pastor at the Champions Royal Assembly in Abuja, has sent a prophetic warning to Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, amid his rift with his political godfather and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

According to the cleric, hard times are coming before the governor, urging him to take the path of peace with his political benefactor, rather than fight him. The cleric said that he saw Governor Fubara with many people walking behind him, but after a while, the majority of the people had left him.

Prophet Joshua Iginla sends a warning to Governor Siminalayi Fubara over the Rivers crisis Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Why Fubara should bow to Wike - Iginla

He said the governor is a good person, but if a devil does any good to him, he should recognise that "that devil is a good devil." He maintained that it is better for the governor to be powerless now and be powerful later than to strive to be powerful now and be powerless later, stating that the governor may go into political extinction.

Recall that the governor had been at loggerheads with Wike barely six months after he resumed office. The state House of Assembly, whose majority members are loyal to the FCT Minister, have moved to impeach Fubara on three occasions, but the moves were halted by President Bola Tinubu.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara urged to submit to his Nyesom Wike Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Warning the governor during a sermon on his YouTube page, the cleric said:

"Hard times are coming for you. It is better to be powerless now and be powerful later than to be powerful now and be powerless later. As long as you're trying to be powerful now, the central might not hold. Be careful, take it cool, follow the path of peace.

"If I were you, I would prefer to be a slave and settle with my beneficiary and move forward. Let anybody call me powerless, mumu, anything they want to call me, so that you don't go into political extinction. Human beings are very dangerous, because I saw his excellency and plenty of people were moving with him, and after some time, I saw that the majority of them had backed out.

"I will give you a scripture, woe is him that put his trust in man, put your trust in God. You're a very good man, it is quite unfortunate that you have found yourself where you are, but please, if I meet with somebody, and the person is a devil, but the person gave me the position I am, that devil is a good devil."

See the video of Prophet Iginla on YouTube here:

APC chairman speaks on Rivers crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that APC national chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, distances the party from Wike-Fubara conflict over political crisis in Rivers.

This came as Rivers lawmakers switched allegiance to the APC, and Fubara counters impeachment threats amidst party dynamics.

Public reactions from Nigerians highlight political tensions and strategic moves ahead of Nigeria's 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng