The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has clarified its role in the recent Uyo University Teaching Hospital (UUTH) incident

The Commission explained that its visit on May 12, 2026, was purely administrative and not an arrest operation

EFCC denied allegations of brutality, ordered an investigation, and reassured the public of its commitment to accountability and the fight against corruption

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a statement to clear the air regarding the incident at the Uyo University Teaching Hospital (UUTH).

On May 15, the Commission explained via Instagram that its operatives were at the hospital on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, for administrative purposes only.

EFCC clarifies UUTH visit as administrative, not an arrest operation. Photo credit: EFCC Nig/x

Source: UGC

According to the EFCC:

“The presence of the Commission’s Operatives in the facility… was purely administrative, to facilitate the authentication of a document, rather than a tactical operation to effect arrest.”

The Commission stressed that no arrests were made and no hospital staff were detained.

EFCC denies brutality allegations

The EFCC strongly rejected claims that its operatives brutalised hospital staff. The statement noted that there was no evidence of bodily harm or injury to anyone involved. However, the Commission confirmed that an investigation has been ordered to ensure accountability.

“The Commission is outraged by the allegations of brutalisation… any staff of the Commission found to have deviated from the Standard Operating Procedure of the Agency, will not be spared.”

EFCC reassures medical staff that the May 12, 2026 episode was an aberration. Photo credit: EFCC Nig/x

Source: Twitter

Investigation and accountability

The EFCC assured Nigerians that the inquiry will be thorough. It emphasised that the organisation remains committed to upholding its standards and will take disciplinary action if misconduct is proven.

The Commission acknowledged the role of stakeholders in seeking an amicable resolution. It reassured medical staff and the public that the May 12 incident was an isolated case.

“The Commission acknowledges stakeholders who have shown concern… once again, reassures the public, including medical staff of the UUTH, that the May 12 incident was an aberration and should not be allowed to be exploited by some fifth columnists to undermine the fight against corruption in Nigeria.”

This clarification highlights the EFCC’s effort to maintain transparency and protect its reputation while reinforcing its commitment to the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

See the Instagram post below:

EFCC arraigns bank MD over alleged N19m fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the Managing Director of Viscount Microfinance Bank, Blessing Gozi-Anyaokei, before the Federal High Court in Maitama, Abuja, over alleged fraudulent conversion of investment funds.

The case was heard on Tuesday, 12 May 2025, before Justice Y. Halilu, where she faced a two-count charge bordering on alleged illegal conversion and obtaining money under false pretence. According to the EFCC, the defendant allegedly received funds from one Ernest Terkula Jor in 2022 for investment purposes but is accused of diverting the money for personal use.

Justice Halilu granted bail with conditions requiring two sureties with landed property within Abuja. The court also ordered the defendant to submit her international passport and restricted her from travelling outside Nigeria without permission.

Source: Legit.ng