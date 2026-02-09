Peter Obi Joins Protest in Abuja, Photo, Video Trends
- Peter Obi joined protesters against the Senate's alleged rejection of e-transmission for election results
- Political stakeholders urged the National Assembly to approve the electronic transmission amendment
- Public outrage grew over controversial Senate amendments to the Electoral Act, igniting debate
FCT, Abuja - Presidential hopeful Peter Obi has joined a group of protesters at the National Assembly (NASS) on Monday, February 9, to kick against the Senate’s alleged rejection of e-transmission of election results.
As reported by The Punch, the protesters brandished placards with various inscriptions, including “Take legislative action on Electoral Act Amendment”, Make electronic transmission of election results mandatory”, and “Defend democracy”, among others.
Guardian also noted the development.
The protesters included civil society organisations, human rights activists, pressure groups and members of opposition political parties.
Speaking at the protest ground, Obi said the Senate must take concrete steps to prevent a repeat of the technical glitches reported by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the 2023 general elections.
He called for real-time electronic transmission of results to be clearly enshrined in the law.
Aside from Obi, members of civil society organisations, opposition, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) supporters, and women’s groups were also present at the protest.
NBA urges e-transmission approval
Meanwhile, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called on the National Assembly to reconsider and approve a proposed amendment to the Electoral Amendment Bill that would mandate the electronic transmission of election results from polling units.
The call was made following the adoption of a report presented by NBA President Afam Osigwe (SAN), at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Maiduguri, Borno State, on February 5, 2026.
The report expressed concern over the Senate’s recent rejection of an amendment to Clause 60, Subsection 3 of the Electoral Act. The amendment sought to require presiding officers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit results in real time to the INEC Result Viewing (IREV) portal immediately after Form EC8A was signed, stamped, and countersigned by party agents.
Outrage trails Senate electoral amendments
Recently, Nigerians have been intensely debating amendments to the Electoral Act passed by the Senate.
Although several provisions of the law were amended, public attention has largely focused on one controversial clause, which is the rejection of mandatory electronic transmission of election results from polling units to INEC's IREV.
Public opinion has been largely divided. However, many political parties, politicians, civil society groups and social media users have condemned the amendments and urged lawmakers to reconsider them.
Peter Obi meets Babangida
Legit.ng earlier reported that Obi met with former military ruler General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd).
The visit was part of the Nigerian opposition leader's continued "consultations in the national interest."
Obi noted that their discussion "centred on the country's unity, security and improving the lives of our people."
Source: Legit.ng
