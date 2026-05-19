A young lady shared her experience as she gained admission into the University of Lagos after writing UTME twice

She opened up about how she worked as a mechanic for nine years, including other certifications she had before admission

Her story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the young lady

A Nigerian lady named Vera narrated her academic journey as she gained admission into the University of Lagos.

She shared her academic and work experience as she celebrated her matriculation into the university

Female Mechanic Who Wrote UTME Twice Gains Admission into University of Lagos, Shares Story

Source: TikTok

Mechanic gains admission into UNILAG, shares story

Identified as @e.vheerha on TikTok, the lady said she wrote the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination once.

However, she sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) twice and bagged two technical degrees and two skills acquisition certificates.

She also added that she had been a female mechanic for nine years before gaining admission, stating that people said she was doing too much to celebrate her matriculation.

The lady captioned the video:

“1 Waec, 2 Jamb, 2 technical degree, 2 skill acquisition, 9 years of working as a female mechanic, And finally my turn to matriculate and someone said am doing too much.

“Don’t be stingy to say congrats 🥺🤭 Finally happy matriculation to me🎉🤭 #unilag #matriculation #goviral #tiktokviraltrending.”

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail mechanic's admission into UNILAG

Her story triggered reactions on TikTok, as many people congratulated the fresh University of Lagos student on her academic feat.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the social media platform.

JayC Beauty Essentials said:

Congratulations Darling V❤️❤️❤️So Happy For You

ruthtysliver said:

Congratulations hun I loff you

Jennifer Kelvin said:

Big Congratulations my dear, you've done well

February 3rd said:

congratulations sis more wins

Rossy stitches said:

Congratulations my baby

Esosa Solomon said:

My love am so happy for you

Vicky’s design said:

Congratulations my bby

BigOne4yay said:

Congratulations my love

MC Software said:

Big congratulations dear

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng