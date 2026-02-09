Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Breaking: Fubara, Wike Hold Emergency Meeting with Tinubu in Aso Rock
Nigeria

by  Ezra Ukanwa
Aso Rock, Abuja - The political tension in Rivers State appeared to ease on Monday night following an emergency meeting convened by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that the closed-door talks brought together the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara; and other influential political figures from the state, in what sources described as a high-level effort to arrest the deepening crisis.

Late-night talks held behind closed doors

Although official details of the meeting were not disclosed, sources familiar with the discussions said the President impressed on the parties the need to prioritise stability and effective governance in Rivers state, Punch reported.

A source quoted by The Nation said the President urged the leaders to “set aside personal differences in the interest of peace and development”, stressing that prolonged political instability would hurt residents and investors alike.

Post-meeting visit fuels reconciliation rumours

The report further stated that after the Aso Rock meeting, Governor Fubara accompanied Wike to the minister’s residence in Guzape, Abuja, a move widely interpreted as a significant gesture towards reconciliation.

A political insider was quoted as saying the development was “a strong signal that both sides may be willing to turn a new page after months of tension”.

According to the newspaper, Governor Fubara was said to have appealed to the former Rivers governor during the visit, reportedly assuring him of renewed respect and cooperation going forward.

Details later...

