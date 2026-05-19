A Nigerian newly inducted doctor has taken to TikTok to express his joy after overcoming academic hurdles

In a now-viral video posted on his official Instagram account, he recalled having sat the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination seven times

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to congratulate him

A Nigerian medical graduate shared his excitement online after completing a long academic journey that lasted for several years.

The newly inducted doctor posted footage of himself in graduation attire, showing the moment he became a qualified doctor following his formal induction into the profession.

Man graduates from school after writing UTME 7 times. Photo credit: @dhoktorbush/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Medical doctor shares academic journey

The man, who posted under the TikTok handle @dhoktorbush, recounted how he had sat the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination seven times before gaining admission.

He described the contrast between that period of repeated attempts and the recent occasion when he stood for photographs to commemorate his induction.

In his post he reflected on the passage of time between those two points, noting that what once felt distant had eventually come to pass.

The proud doctor attributed his progress to perseverance and expressed gratitude for reaching the milestone.

The video, which circulated on TikTok, showed him celebrating the transition from student to doctor.

In his words:

"One moment you're taking UTME for the 7th time, the next moment you're posing for your induction phot shoot as a medical doctor. Induction in a bit. Doctor in a minute. It's really been a journey and I'm grateful to God."

Man who wrote UTME 7 times graduates as medical doctor. Photo credit: @dhoktorbush/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as medical doctor shares his achievement

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Teefeh said:

"Good morning Doctor you inspire me this morning. This is my second jamb and I'm about to give up on medicine but seeing your video this Sunday morning really inspired me."

@Debby said:

"I feel this video is for me not to give up, this year 2026 makes it my sixth time of writing jamb i pray i get admitted finally this year as a nursing student and come back to testify years later that i am now a nurse by God's grace. AMEN."

@Xella said:

"Congratulations Doctor. You have motivated me to study harder. I'm in yr 2 public health. Watching this video has assured me that I'll also graduate well with my mates."

@miracletaiwo7 added:

"Dr bush ni sehhhh great ife ni seh."

@ADVENTURES OF A WIFE MATERIAL said:

"Even though I am not a student in OAU. I know who is Dr.Bush, I guess during the campaign of SUG or so but coming to see her it's a big congratulations to you sir."

@Iya Ode reacted:

"A very big congratulations to you dear brother, l am so happy for you. Aja to rele Ekun to bo. Congratulations once again."

@Dfwyernii added:

"Congratulations stranger. I really wish for a time like this for myself too because I want to study MBBS too."

See the post below:

OAU student becomes medical doctor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University celebrated becoming the first medical doctor in his family.

He stated that he came from a low background and spent eight years in medical school before his recent induction.

Source: Legit.ng