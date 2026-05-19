Kwara Governor AbdulRazaq endorses Ambassador Seriki as preferred successor for 2027 election

Endorsement follows extensive consultations within APC party structures and highlights Seriki's grassroots appeal

Governor emphasizes party unity while respecting all aspirants' qualifications and contributions

The Kwara State Government has announced its preferred candidate to succeed Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq ahead of the 2027 governorship election, naming Ambassador Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki (MFR) as its choice within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The endorsement follows what the governor described as wide consultations with party leaders and stakeholders across the state.

Kwara Govt Announces Preferred Next Governor

Source: Facebook

AbdulRazaq: ‘He is well suited for the job’

Governor AbdulRazaq said the decision was reached after careful engagement within the party structure, stressing that Seriki stood out among other aspirants.

“Following extensive consultations with party structures and leadership, I am pleased to endorse Ambassador Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki (MFR) as my preferred successor under the platform of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC),” he said.

He described Seriki as a politically experienced and well-connected figure with strong grassroots appeal across Kwara State.

“Young, pro-people, astute, and broad-minded, Amb. Yahaya Seriki has been a great political mobiliser with profound investments in and extensive goodwill among the people of Kwara State,” he added.

Governor calls for party unity ahead of primaries

The governor, however, clarified that the endorsement does not exclude other aspirants from participating in the party primaries scheduled for Thursday, May 21, 2026.

He urged party members to rally around Seriki in the interest of unity and continuity within the APC.

“While this does not in any way preclude all other aspirants from contesting in the primaries, I urge members and leaders to affirm the choice of Seriki as our candidate for cohesion, unity, and continuous success of the party,” he stated.

AbdulRazaq: ‘No disrespect to other aspirants’

AbdulRazaq stressed that the decision should not be interpreted as a dismissal of other contenders within the party.

He noted that all aspirants remain qualified and deserving of respect for their contributions and ambitions.

“The choice of Amb. Yahaya Seriki is neither a disapproval of any of our eminently qualified aspirants nor a whimsical attempt to delegitimise the noble aspirations of our people,” he said.

Governor praises aspirants’ conduct

The governor also commended other governorship hopefuls in the APC for what he described as their maturity and commitment to the party’s progress.

He said their conduct reflected discipline and a shared commitment to building on the achievements of his administration over the past seven years.

He added that only one candidate can emerge in a competitive field of more than a dozen aspirants, urging all stakeholders to support the eventual flagbearer.

Source: Legit.ng