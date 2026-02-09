Comrade Timi Frank petitioned US President Donald Trump over alleged threats to Nigeria’s democracy ahead of the 2027 elections

Comrade Timi Frank, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a prominent political activist, has petitioned US President Donald Trump, raising alarms over what he described as a looming threat to Nigeria’s democracy ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In an open letter dated February 7, Frank accused Nigeria’s ruling party and the National Assembly leadership of scheming to consolidate power through what he termed “political genocide,” warning that the country could descend into chaos if alleged manipulations are not checked.

“Nigeria’s general elections scheduled for February 2027 are under serious threat. If current developments are not addressed, they may result in widespread unrest, possible anarchy, and a breakdown of law and order,” Frank wrote.

Alleged tampering with electoral reforms

Frank claimed that the Senate leadership was actively undermining electoral reforms designed to prevent fraud, singling out a key provision of the Electoral Act 2022, which he said reflected the will of over 80 per cent of Nigerians.

“The ruling party, working closely with the Nigerian Senate under a highly compromised Senate President, has begun laying the groundwork to manipulate and rig the 2027 general elections,” he alleged.

He also criticised the conduct of the 2023 presidential election, pointing to low turnout and observer reports.

“The current President was declared winner with only 36.61 per cent of the total votes cast… from an eligible voter population of over 93 million. These figures alone raise serious concerns about the credibility of the process,” he said.

Frank referenced reports by international observers, including the European Union Election Observation Mission and the U.S. State Department, which highlighted transparency gaps and operational failures during past elections.

Call for US intervention

The activist urged Trump and U.S. lawmakers to exercise caution in dealing with Nigeria’s government.

“Any blanket endorsement risks legitimising illegality and oppression in Nigeria,” he warned.

He also called for potential measures against the Senate President, whom he accused of disenfranchising Nigerians ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The current Senate President appears determined to use his position to silence opposition voices and disenfranchise Nigerians,” Frank said.

Concerns over state institutions and lobbying

Frank alleged that the ruling party was pressuring state institutions, including the military, police, and judiciary, to ensure partisan control.

“The ruling party is actively engaging in what can only be described as political genocide, using intimidation, coercion, and pressure to control the military, police, judiciary, and other institutions of state,” he stated.

He also criticised the federal government for spending millions of dollars on lobbying firms in Washington, claiming the money was used to “launder its international image” rather than address governance failures at home.

“This administration has spent millions of dollars hiring lobbyists… not to improve governance at home, but to launder its international image and avoid accountability,” he added.

He cited former US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, Sam Brownback, who reportedly expressed distrust of the Nigerian government.

Urgent plea for credible elections

Frank, who serves as ULMWP Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East and Senior Advisor to the Global Friendship City Association (GFCA), USA, urged international stakeholders to help safeguard Nigeria’s democracy.

“Continued disregard for these principles may spell disaster for an already fragile nation, under the watch of the international community,” he said.

Electoral reform: Senate under probe

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI) has expressed deep concern over key provisions rejected by the Nigerian Senate in the recently passed Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The group also warned that the decisions could undermine transparency and public confidence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

