Professor Isa Ali Pantami’s revalidation of APC membership in Gombe has reignited speculations that he may be preparing to contest the 2027 governorship race

APC leaders welcomed him but also openly criticised his past distance from party activities

His membership card renewal came as many in Gombe and beyond believed the former minister had tilted toward the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Gombe state - Fresh political tension is brewing in Gombe State following the revalidation of All Progressives Congress (APC) membership by a former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Pantami.

Although Pantami has not officially declared interest in the 2027 governorship election, his recent political moves and the rising campaign by youth groups and support coalitions are fuelling speculations that he may be preparing to contest for the position.

In Nigerian politics, top political figures often avoid early declarations to prevent becoming easy targets for opponents. Instead, supporters and coalitions are usually allowed to build momentum while the aspirant maintains silence — a strategy many observers believe Pantami is currently adopting.

Pantami’s revalidation sparks reactions in APC

On Wednesday, Pantami revalidated his APC membership as the party continues its nationwide e-registration exercise.

According to Premium Times, he arrived at a large crowd. He was welcomed by state party executives, who praised him for reaffirming his loyalty to the ruling party amid rumours that he was working with opposition groups.

Before his appearance, many in Gombe and beyond believed the former minister had tilted toward the African Democratic Congress (ADC), largely because some of his close allies reportedly joined the party.

APC's reaction

However, the Gombe APC leadership had also raised concerns about Pantami’s political posture, and the tension was evident during the revalidation event at the APC state headquarters.

While several party officials applauded Pantami, the party’s Organising Secretary, Ibrahim Musa, openly expressed dissatisfaction.

According to Musa, the APC leadership in the state had not been pleased with Pantami’s attitude, especially his alleged absence from party activities despite being considered one of the most influential political figures in the state.

He said:

“You have not been frequent at the party and at a point in time your commitment to the party was questioned because most of your loyalists left for the ADC. This was because they claimed that it was his instruction (Pantami’s) that they should go before he comes. So we concluded that he was neither here nor there until his visit today.”

He stated that many people saw Pantami as a member of the ADC, adding that now that the former minister had decided to “enter active politics,” he must fully align with the party structure and participate like Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

Pantami explains why he stayed away

Reacting, Pantami defended his limited participation in state party affairs.

He said he had been focused on behind-the-scenes work with President Bola Tinubu, especially on national security and economic development, alongside his private engagements.

Pantami also explained that he has been involved in high-level political consultations since 2001, but preferred operating as what he described as a “plainclothes politician.”

He recalled being part of the Gombe delegation that encouraged the late President Muhammadu Buhari to join politics.

The former minister further narrated how he coordinated a Kaduna meeting at the residence of the late Emir of Borgu, which helped facilitate the merger between the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) — the alliance that eventually produced the APC.

Pantami also claimed that President Tinubu offered him three appointments, which he declined, insisting he chose to focus on private life after serving under the Buhari administration.

However, he maintained that he remains committed to the APC and continues to support the president’s agenda informally.

2027 Gombe governorship race widens

Pantami described his relationship with Governor Inuwa Yahaya as cordial, noting that he has supported the administration since it began.

With Yahaya constitutionally barred from seeking re-election in 2027, the battle for who succeeds him has already triggered early manoeuvring within the APC.

Pantami’s supporters have continued to sell him as a modern and reform-minded candidate, highlighting his academic credentials, his leadership experience as former Director-General of NITDA, and his work in the digital economy.

Many believe that if Pantami eventually declares, he may emerge as one of the strongest contenders in the race.

Strong rivals already positioning

Despite the momentum around Pantami, the contest is expected to be highly competitive.

Sources say other influential figures are also interested in Yahaya’s seat, including minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Alkali, the Gombe State Accountant General, Aminu Yuguda, and a prominent contractor, Yunusa Yakubu.

Alkali is expected to rely on his political background, having served as Secretary of the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Commissioner of Information, and Senator for Gombe North before becoming a minister under Tinubu.

If Pantami eventually secures the APC ticket and wins the governorship, observers say he could become one of the few religious clerics to lead a state in the North-east.

He would also join the list of cleric-governors recorded in the Fourth Republic.

Pantami: Why I stayed away from Gombe politics

Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali-Pantami, disclosed that late former President Muhammadu Buhari once advised him to avoid active involvement in Gombe State politics for the sake of unity and stability.

Pantami made the revelation on Wednesday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Secretariat in Gombe, where he revalidated his party membership.

The former minister explained that Buhari’s advice came during the first term of Governor Muhammadu Yahaya. He said the counsel was “To ensure harmony and a cordial working relationship within the state’s political leadership.”

