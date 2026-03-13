The US Defence Secretary Peter Hegseth said the new Iranian Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was badly injured and suggested that he might have been crippled in the US attack

However, his claim did not provide any evidence to back up the current status of the newly appointed Iranian Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei

The US Defence Secretary's claim has started generating mixed reactions from some Americans and people around the world

The United States Defence Secretary Peter Hegseth has claimed that the new Iranian Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, "is wounded", while speaking at a Pentagon briefing on Friday, March 13.

Reports indicated that the defence secretary did not provide any evidence to back up his claim about the condition of the new Iranian leader.

US claims Iranian Supreme Leader is badly injured Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

AP reported that the Israeli forces believed that the new Supreme Leader of Iran was injured at the beginning of the war. However, Khamenei has not been seen in public since he took over the leadership of the country.

An explosion rocks Tehran

There was a large explosion in Tehran, the Iranian capital, around a square filled with demonstrators for the yearly Quds Day event, in solidarity with the Palestinians. Thousands of Iranians took to the streets of the country's capital on Friday, and they were chanting “death to Israel” and “death to America.”

The claim of the US Defence Secretary has started generating reactions from Americans and people around the world. Below are some of their comments:

Harun Kimani said the plot was to force him to appear in public:

"They are baiting him to appear in public, but if he's got good advisers, he will ignore the bait."

Centenarian claimed earlier exaggerated report:

"CNBC refuses to air this story. Instead, they air stories that the supreme leader is shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, in order to drive up gas prices to hurt Trump."

Reactions as US claims Iranian leader is dead Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

GeoShockwave demanded evidence for Hegseth's claim:

"Hegseth still hasn’t cited an intelligence source. This is an escalation in language, not evidence. The fog of war runs both ways, including through press conferences."

Reading Cat described the Defence Secretary as a figure in Islamic prophecy:

"Sounds like the Dajjal, an Islamic end-times teaching that the Antichrist-like figure is called Al-Masih ad-Dajjal. Hadith traditions describe him with specific physical traits: one defective eye (often described like a floating grape), curly hair, a stocky build, and the word “kafir” (unbeliever) written on his forehead that believers will recognise. He is described as a great deceiver who performs false miracles before the end times, until Jesus (Isa) returns and defeats him."

Phukmaga said the comment was a bait tactic:

"He really thinks his stupid little baiting tactic is going to work on a real military man like the new supreme leader of Iran lol what a clown. His stupid AI tracking isn't gonna work!"

You can read more comments on X here:

Sheikh Habib speaks on US, Israel vs Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US and Israel's attack on Iran and the assassination of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by the two countries have led to unrest in the Middle East.

Mudir Markaz Sheikh Habibullah Adam, in one of his Ramadan Tafsirs on Sunday, March 1, projected what could happen to Israel following the killing of Khamenei.

The cleric also mentioned that other world powers like China, Russia and North Korea are closely monitoring the situation and that they may take sides in the long run.

Source: Legit.ng