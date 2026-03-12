2027 Election: Ex-NNPP chieftain set to defect to APC

Abioro Damilare to officially join the APC, marking a significant political shift ahead of the 2027 elections

Damilare, a resilient figure, reflects on his transformative journey from orphan to senatorial aspirant

His diverse educational background fuels his ambitions in media, politics, and entrepreneurship, showcasing his multifaceted skills

Abioro Damilare, an Ogun West senatorial aspirant in the 2023 general elections, is set to officially join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday, May 3.

The Idi-Iroko-born politician recently resigned from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) amid political alignment and realignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Abioro Damilare announces plan to join the APC

Source: Twitter

This is coming as the young political warlord turns 40th on earth. Damilare is the son of the late Pa Abioro Hodonu of Ago Egun Community, Agosasa, Ipokia Local Government, Ogun State.

Damilare was born on May 3, 1986, into a family of 9. He was the lastborn of the family following the death of his younger sister.

He was born into the family of Mr and Mrs Abioro Hodonu and Thasi at Agosasa-Ihunbo Road, Mologoji, Ago-Egun via Agosasa, Ipokia LGA (Egbado South), Ogun West, Nigeria. His parents passed away some years back, and he had to struggle to survive as a brave young man. After the demise of his parents.

“I have chosen to live a life of an orphan,” Damilare told Legit.ng. He lives in Abeokuta, the state capital, where he had to struggle and learn so many things alone to survive. There, I became a brave and intelligent tot after spending a lot of time struggling with life on how to become a man with the help of God Almighty and whoever he sent.

Speaking of his education, he said:

“I attended Ipokia Local Government School, Ago-Egun, Agosasa, between 1996 and 2002, and proceeded to Secondary, Anglican High School, Quary Road, Ibara, Abeokuta, between 2002 and 2008.

“I obtained technical knowledge of Computer Engineering during my Secondary School days, which I graduated from on February 7, 2009. I started by practising as an ICT Practitioner until December 14, 2019, as the CEO of Athandenes Computer Technology (ACT), and of course, I still worked as a Technical ICT consultant. I did my National Diploma (ND) in Mass Communication from 2011 to 2013 and my Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication from 2014 to 2016, respectively.”

Currently, Damilare describes himself as a media-oriented person; he describes himself as a professional journalist and public relations personnel. He stressed:

“I am good at investigating issues, and I also have skills in speaking.

“I also have a strong interest in all aspects of human development, and I am motivated by winning new audiences and hitting targets. I believe in brilliant creativity and innovativeness.

“My general experience from birth, working as a conversant businessman, this company has been successful in dealings such as Estate Management, Buying and selling of landed properties, Property Developer, Property Investment Consultant, Property Documentation, and many more.”

