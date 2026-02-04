Former Minister Isa Ali-Pantami disclosed that late President Muhammadu Buhari once advised him to avoid direct involvement in Gombe politics to preserve unity

Pantami explained that the counsel helped maintain a cordial relationship with Governor Inuwa Yahaya throughout his tenure

His return to the APC Secretariat in Gombe prompted party leaders to address past doubts about his loyalty

Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali-Pantami, disclosed that late former President Muhammadu Buhari once advised him to avoid active involvement in Gombe State politics for the sake of unity and stability.

Pantami made the revelation on Wednesday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Secretariat in Gombe, where he revalidated his party membership, PUNCH reported.

The former minister explained that Buhari’s advice came during the first term of Governor Muhammadu Yahaya. He said the counsel was “To ensure harmony and a cordial working relationship within the state’s political leadership.”

Pantami noted that the decision helped to maintain mutual respect and understanding between him and the governor. He added, “Since then, my relationship with Governor Inuwa Yahaya has remained cordial. There has never been any disagreement or misunderstanding between us up to this moment.”

Pantami on political participation

Pantami stressed that his involvement in politics did not begin recently, pointing out that he had been engaged in political discussions and activities since 2001. He explained that political participation could take different forms, drawing a comparison with the security sector.

He said, “Politics, like the security sector, has two dimensions: those who wear uniforms and those who do not. Just as in the security system where agencies such as the DSS and the NIA operate without uniforms, political engagement can also take place without being publicly visible. At that time, we belonged to those who do not wear uniforms.”

The former minister described the APC as a party he helped to nurture. He recalled being part of the early discussions that led to the merger of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), which eventually resulted in the formation of the APC.

APC reaction to Pantami’s return

APC Organising Secretary, Ibrahim Packers, said the party had thought Pantami had defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), especially after the movement of his close aides.

He explained, “You have not been frequent at the party and at a point in time your commitment to the party was questioned because most of your loyalists left for the ADC. This was because they claimed that it was his instruction (Pantami’s) that they should go before he comes. So we concluded that he was neither here nor there until his visit today.”

