NLC and TUC barred from industrial actions in Abuja by court ruling

Justice Subilim issued an interim order on February 2, 2026

Security agencies instructed to maintain law and order in the capital

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and three others have been restrained from embarking on any form of industrial action or protest in the Federal Capital Territory.

Justice Emmanuel Subilim of the National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja issued the interim order on Monday, February 2, 2026.

Subilim gave the ruling on an ex parte application filed by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and the FCT Administration.

AS reported by The Punch, the NLC spokesperson, Benson Upah, the TUC General Secretary, Nuhu Toro, and the Chairman of the FCT NLC, Stephen Knabayi, were also restrained alongside the labour unions.

Justice Subilim granted an interim order restraining the 1st to 5th respondents, their agents or privies, after hearing the claimants.

The judge restrained them from embarking on any strike or protest pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

The court also directed the 5th to 9th defendants, who are security agencies, to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order in the nation’s capital.

