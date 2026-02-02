Beyond Politics: Commending Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun

When emotions settle, and our disruptive brand of politics gives way to sober reflection, it will become clear, especially as we secure our seaport, oil-producing status, and now an airport, that this season has been one of intentional, strategic, all-around development.



When praises come from team or party members, it looks undeserved and exaggerated. The quote above is one of the many thought pieces, praising Dapo Abiodun's administration.

The development Ogun State has witnessed in recent times is laudable, in my opinion, and it shows that the governor’s head and heart are in the right place.

Ogun state is on the path to securing not only a seaport, but also becoming an oil-producing state. This is outside of the recently built and commissioned airport.

When a man has done the job, let's laud him and give him his flowers.

With this Dapo Abiodun's trajectory, Ogun state is on the right path, I believe.

