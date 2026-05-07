A lady who graduated with a second-class upper in law from the University of Ibadan (UI) has excitedly flaunted her statement of result

The statement of result, also called notification of result, is issued by the Examinations Unit to formally notify a graduating student of the completion of degree requirements and the class of degree obtained

The UI law graduate became a viral sensation on social media months ago due to her project topic, which many people considered unique and interesting

Mariam Chizaram Abboud, a University of Ibadan law graduate, has proudly showcased her statement of result on X after receiving it.

In a tweet on May 7, an excited Mariam shared a photo of the document, expressing delight that her name now officially has an LLB (Bachelor of Laws) degree attached to it.

Mariam Chizaram Abboud graduated from the University of Ibadan with a second-class upper. Photo Credit: @duchessmabboud

Source: Twitter

Mariam graduated with a second-class honours (upper division), and her statement of result was dated February 26.

Mariam tweeted:

"Finally laid my hands on this baby today. My name officially has an LLB degree attached to it!

"My daddy would be throwing a party in Jannah rn walahi."

The University of Ibadan statement of result, also called notification of result, is issued by the Examinations Unit to formally notify a graduating student of the completion of degree requirements, the class of degree obtained and the senate approval of the award.

Sometime in February, Mariam became an internet sensation thanks to her project topic, which many people considered unique.

Mariam Chizaram Abboud displayed her statement of result with excitement. Photo Credit: @duchessmabboud

Source: Twitter

See her tweet below:

Reactions trail UI graduate's statement of result

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the law graduate's statement of result below:

@yoruba_firstt1 said:

"Congratulations? Are you a Nigerian? That your names combinations are somehow new to me."

@RealBasheerUsm1 said:

"Congratulations, Allahumma Barik, he will definitely throw a party for sure."

@AyoOyalowo said:

"Congratulations my daughter. You will succeed and go far in life… when are you resuming in law school?"

@planetaby said:

"May Almighty Allah be pleased with you in good health and well-being... Āamīn.

"Congratulations 🎉, Greatest Uite!"

@Meenahozil said:

"Congratulations beautiful! May Allah put immeasurable Barakah in it... We are all proud of you."

@Afolabykaiza said:

"Congratulations.

"The hard work starts now, but by God’s grace it will be the soft life for you."

@donavibes_03 said:

"Make him no forget to invite my grandpa to the party."

@Christ_kay4life said:

"Congratulations to you. Greater accomplishments loading."

UI graduate flaunts final year result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan graduate had displayed her final year result.

The young lady explained that before her 300-level results were released, she spent most of her time on social media, especially TikTok. However, what she saw after checking her 300-level results made her feel bad about herself, and she burst into tears.

As a result of what she saw in her results, she began to put in more effort into her academics and studied hard to achieve a better grade. Eventually, she revealed what she had finished with from the institution. Also in the same TikTok video, the graduate mentioned the type of job she does now that she is out of school.

Source: Legit.ng