The drama at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) took a different turn when some religious leaders across faiths staged protests in the defence of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, urging the former governor of Rivers state to continue with his work at the Nigerian capital.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the leader of the protesters, who is dressed in religious attire, prayed that President Bola Tinubu continue to sustain Wike as the FCT Minister, expressing the optimism that Abuja would be developed like the United States if Wike held the position for eight years.

Pro-Wike's protest takes over Abuja

This is coming after a series of protests from different angles against the FCT Minister. The workers in the Nigerian capital are on strike and protesting against the administration of the minister over arrears. Last week, some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) staged a protest and called for the sack of Wike.

However, in a dramatic turn of events at the Nigerian capital, video of another group of protesters, who dressed as Christian and Muslim leaders, appeared online, and protested against the removal of the FCT Minister.

The video has started generating comments from some Nigerians on social media. Below are some of their reactions:

Satan condemned the protesters:

"This is how their pastors sold their right and privilege for slavery mentality, he’s attacking Sowore instead of speaking for the workers that didn’t get paid and the teachers, he’s against Sowore speaking for the people."

Adebanji commended the performance of the FCT Minister:

"While there is certainly more to be done, Wike’s performance in Abuja has been impressive so far. The progress across the FCT is so evident that it’s impossible to miss."

Native faulted the protesters' attire:

"First of all, that's a mosignor's attire in the catholic church. And priests don't wear dark shades while on official attire. Secondly, you'll never see a catholic cleric engaging in such political rascality. It's like the church has been silent enough on this misrepresentation by political idiots parading themselves as our leaders in this country. The catholic bishops conference need to step in and condemn this useless act!"

Ghost CFC knocked the protesters:

"Who again noticed only one man shouting amen. Are others not in sync with what the man of God was spewing? Dem go sha pay am higher wage than others cos na only am do the needed work."

You can see the video of the protesters on X here:

Source: Legit.ng