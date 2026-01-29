Full List of 10 Influential Pastors in Nigeria in 2026
- Nigeria’s influential pastors hold delegated spiritual authority derived from Scripture to shepherd, teach, and oversee the local church
- The preachers primarily preserve the spiritual health, doctrinal purity, and souls of their congregation by feeding, leading, and guarding them through the Word of God
- From Bishop David Oyedepo to Pastor Enoch Adeboye, their roles remain central as pillars of Nigerian communities, moral guides, and counsellors
Identifying the 10 most influential pastors in 2026 is no easy task. Some who were major voices in preaching over the past decade have grown quieter or have been overshadowed by a new generation of pastors. Likewise, several of today’s leading influencers were not prominent 20 years ago.
As we gathered data and compiled nominations, we sought to maintain balance, ensuring that neither end of the era was overlooked. Many gifted and impactful preachers have served faithfully around the world and, in terms of Kingdom influence, may have reached far more people than those listed here.
With that in mind, Legit.ng presents the 10 most influential pastors as of 2026. Based on congregational size, media appeal, and their ability to spark conversation, challenge the status quo, or inspire change, the following list highlights Nigeria’s top pastors, in no particular order:
1. RCCG leader – Pastor Enoch Adeboye
Pastor Adeboye is the present General Overseer (GO) of the RCCG.
He served as the second national president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).
Adeboye, better known as "Daddy Go" (Daddy General Overseer), is a cleric loved by his millions of followers.
The 83-year-old ranks low on the flamboyance roll-call of the West African nation's mega televangelists, but he is arguably the most popular.
He has headed the RCCG for over 40 years, and under his stewardship, it has grown phenomenally.
It is rare to find in Nigeria's mainly Christian south a street without an RCCG church; some streets have two, and its dove logo has become part of the landscape.
2. Winners' Chapel founder - Bishop David Oyedepo
Oyedepo is the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, and senior pastor of the Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State. The church is also known as Winners' Chapel International. The Winners' Chapel International network of churches is located in over 300 cities throughout the world.
Oyedepo, 71, has been regarded as one of the pioneers of the Christian charismatic movement in Africa. He is the chancellor of Covenant University and Landmark University, and was named in 2011 by Forbes magazine as the richest pastor in Nigeria.
3. Christ Embassy founder - Pastor Chris Oyakhilome
Oyakhilome is a televangelist and the founder of LoveWorld Incorporated (also known as Christ Embassy), a Christian ministry based in Lagos.
Edo-born Oyakhilome is the author of the daily devotional Rhapsody of Realities. His ministry includes a global television network and branches in several countries.
4. General Superintendent of the Deeper Life - Pastor William Kumuyi
Pastor William Folorunsho Kumuyi is the founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, which began in 1973 as a 15-person Bible study group in Lagos.
He is a former mathematics lecturer known for holiness preaching, leading the church to become one of Africa's largest Pentecostal denominations.
5. Adoration Ministry spiritual director, Father Mbaka
Father Ejike Mbaka is a Catholic priest and the spiritual director of Adoration Ministries (AMEN) in Enugu.
Mbaka is noted for being one of the most prominent religious leaders in the south-eastern part of Nigeria.
6. Citadel Global Church - Pastor Tunde Bakare
Tunde Bakare, founder of Citadel Global Community Church, studied law at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and practiced before establishing his own law firm. He later left the legal profession to pursue pastoral work, initially serving as a legal adviser at Deeper Life Bible Church. Bakare eventually joined the RCCG, where he became a pastor and founded the Model Parish.
Following his time at the RCCG, Bakare left to start the Latter Rain Assembly Church.
In addition to his time in the church, Bakare was the running-mate of now-late Muhammadu Buhari in the 2011 presidential election. In 2022, he contested for the presidency, although he failed in his bid to get the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket.
Bakare is a prominent voice in national commentary.
7. Salvation Ministries pastor - David Ibiyeomie
Ibiyeomie is the founder/presiding pastor of Salvation Ministries with its headquarters located in GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
Ibiyeomie, a mentee of Bishop Oyedepo, reaches millions of worshippers.
8. Streams of Joy International - Jerry Eze
43-year-old Eze is the lead pastor of Streams of Joy International and the convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration, an online digital prayer platform on YouTube.
Before becoming a full-time pastor, Eze worked as a communications specialist for the World Bank HIV/AIDS project and the United Nations Population Fund.
9. House on the Rock pastor - Paul Adefarasin
Adefarasin is the senior pastor of the House on the Rock church headquartered in Lagos, with branches in several cities, including Port Harcourt and Abuja, as well as in Johannesburg, South Africa and London, UK.
He is also the Convener and Host of The Experience (gospel concert).
10. INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church - Primate Elijah Ayodele
Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele leads worshippers at INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Lagos.
Ayodele, a controversial cleric, is widely recognised for regularly releasing prophecies covering politics, security, economics, and international affairs.
