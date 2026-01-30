FCT indigenes and resident groups had rejected repeated calls for the removal of Minister Nyesom Wike, describing them as politically driven

The coalition had credited the minister with reviving abandoned projects and restoring direction to governance across Abuja and satellite towns

The group had urged President Bola Tinubu to ignore critics and allow ongoing reforms and infrastructure projects to continue

A coalition of indigenous groups and resident associations in the Federal Capital Territory has rejected repeated calls for the removal of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and described the campaign as misguided and detached from realities on the ground.

The coalition urged President Bola Tinubu to ignore pressure from critics pushing for the minister’s sack. It argued that such calls failed to reflect recent developments across Abuja and its satellite communities.

FCT indigenes protest against calls for sacking of Nyesom Wike. Photo: coalition

Source: Original

Coalition backs minister’s development drive

Speaking on behalf of the group, Princess Ajibola said the appointment of Nyesom Ezenwo Wike marked a turning point for the capital. She said Abuja had gained renewed direction and momentum since he assumed office.

According to her, the city was no longer characterised by abandoned projects and stalled policies. She said visible action had replaced prolonged delays, with infrastructure receiving attention across the city centre and satellite towns.

"Across the city centre and the satellite towns, long-neglected infrastructure is receiving attention. Critical road projects are being completed or revived. Urban renewal is no longer a slogan—it is a reality. Public order, land administration reforms, and the restoration of Abuja’s master plan are being pursued with uncommon political will. For the first time in a long while, residents can clearly see where leadership is headed."

Ajibola said the coalition acknowledged the impact of the reforms and appreciated the direction of governance under the current administration of the FCT.

"We, the indigenes and residents of the FCT, say clearly today: we see the work, and we appreciate the work."

Abuja indigenes urge President Tinubu to disregard calls for Wike's sack. Photo: coalition

Source: Original

Warning issued to political detractors

She said leadership required difficult decisions rather than universal approval, adding that transforming a complex capital city demanded firmness and clarity of vision.

"Leadership is not about pleasing everyone; it is about doing what is right for the common good."

The coalition warned individuals and groups attempting to undermine ongoing projects for personal or political reasons, insisting Abuja should not become a stage for vendettas or distractions.

"The FCT is not a battleground for political vendettas. It is the capital of our nation and the home of millions of law-abiding citizens."

Ajibola said attempts to derail development efforts would be resisted through lawful civic engagement and public opinion, not violence.

The coalition called on political actors to allow projects and reforms to continue, noting that democracy thrived when leaders were assessed by results rather than propaganda.

The group also commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Wike as FCT minister, describing the decision as driven by national interest rather than partisan considerations.

Ajibola said the President’s public commendations of the minister reflected measurable progress in the FCT, adding that effective governance was now evident across the capital.

Religious leaders stage protest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the drama in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) took a different turn when some religious leaders across faiths staged protests in the defence of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, urging the former Rivers state governor to continue with his work in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the leader of the protesters, dressed in religious attire, prayed that President Bola Tinubu continues to retain Wike as the FCT minister, expressing the optimism that Abuja would be developed to the level of the United States if he remains in office for eight years.

Source: Legit.ng