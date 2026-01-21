Nyesom Wike appoints Sani Musa Daura as Senior Special Assistant amidst FCTA worker protests

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has announced the appointment of Sani Musa Daura as his Senior Special Assistant on Protocol Matters, amid the ongoing protest and strike by the workers of the FCT Administration.

The appointment was disclosed in a statement by the Minister's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, in a statement on his social media page on Wednesday, January 21.

Wike: Who is Sani Musa Daura?

According to the statement, "Sani Daura is a seasoned civil servant with over 30 years of experience in the FCTA Protocol Department. Sani Musa Daura, who became the Director, FCT Protocol in 2019, will retire from the Civil Service on January 24, 2026. The appointment takes effect from the date of his retirement from the civil service."

This is coming amid the shutdown of activities at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), which were paralysed on Monday, January 17, following the commencement of an indefinite strike by workers under the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC).

Findings early Monday morning showed that the main gates of the FCTA/FCDA Secretariat were shut as early as 7:00 a.m., denying workers and visitors access to the complex. Several departments and agencies within the secretariat were also closed.

The industrial action followed a circular issued late Sunday night by JUAC, directing all employees to stay away from work in full compliance with the strike directive.

Remain at home, union urges workers

In the notice, titled “Code: Remain at Home,” the union leadership called on workers to cooperate, describing the action as part of ongoing agitations for improved working conditions within the FCTA.

The circular warned staff against reporting for duty, noting that a JUAC task force had been mobilised to ensure total compliance with the directive.

“By this notice, all staff are advised to remain at home as the strike action declared by JUAC commences on Monday, January 19, 2026. Do not come to work, as the JUAC task force will be on the ground to enforce compliance,” the notice stated.

The union urged members to maintain the directive until further notice.

Reactions trail appointment of Daura by Wike

Some people who reacted to the appointment have argued that the development was part of the problem. Below are some of their reactions:

Lex commented:

"Elongation of Directors stay in office in disguise abi."

The Truth said the criticism is political:

"Obingos love to cry about anything concerning Wike. What is the difference, "he should allow the man to retire and go home before appointing him", and appointing him immediately after the retirement. Una cry never starts. 2027 is around the corner. Obi will soon join the Accord Party."

Collins Eze posited:

"Exactly part of the reason for the FCTA/FCDA strike. Why not allow the Man retire and go home, then reappoint him after a while?"

