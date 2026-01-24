Youths protest at APC headquarters demanding the removal of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for alleged disrespect

Protest raises concerns about internal party divisions, with differing opinions on Wike's role and future

Political commentary suggests potential consequences for President Tinubu if he chooses to sack Wike

Some youths have besieged the national headquarters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), protesting and calling for the sack of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over the allegation of disrespecting the party leaders.

The protesters have gathered at the national secretariat of the ruling party on Friday, January 23, holding placards of different inscriptions such as “Stop disrespecting APC members” and “President Tinubu, sack Wike now”.

President Bola Tinubu told to sack FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Some of the placards read that the FCT minister is not above the ruling and that APC is not Wike's property and several others speaking against the action and personality of Wike.

The protest came days after the public outburst between the minister and the national secretary of the APC, Ajibola Basiru, over the political development in Rivers state.

Nigerians react as protesters call for Wike's sacking

However, some Nigerians have started reacting to the trending video calling for the sack of Wike. Below are some of their reactions:

Tyger tweeted:

"This is a strong and clear show of public pressure. The youths protesting at the APC headquarters and demanding that President Tinubu sack Wike over alleged disrespect shows how serious the internal party crisis has become. If the party leadership ignores this, it could deepen divisions and create more instability within the APC. This situation is likely to escalate unless a clear resolution is reached soon."

Dami warned that it would be suicidal for Tinubu to sack Wike:

"We know this is sponsored and Tinubu will not dare. Even if I do not like Wike's method of politicking, It will be suicidal for Tinubu to sack him."

Anti-Wike's protesters storm FCT, demand FCT Minister Nyesom Wike's sack Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Facebook

Comrade Uwem Jay knocked the protesters:

"In the end, they will be fighting over stipend, while their coordinators go home stuffed with Naira notes. Nigerian Youth, when are you going to learn?"

Dr Quark said the minister is on the right track:

"When people are hating and gathering themselves to fight against you, just know you are doing the right thing, don’t stop. Jagaban loves Wike, and none of these things can change that. He is a man of principles."

Bart explained why Tinubu should not sack Wike:

"Tinubu has the power to sack Wike, but he wouldn't try it as 2027 comes closer. Nigeria forgets too easily that Wike won Rivers against all odds for Tinubu in the last presidential election and you think the president will be foolish enough to sack a political thug?"

Wike makes fresh appointment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has announced the appointment of Sani Musa Daura as his Senior Special Assistant on Protocol Matters, amid the ongoing protest and strike by the workers of the FCT Administration.

The appointment was disclosed in a statement by the Minister's Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, in a statement on his social media page on Wednesday, January 21.

