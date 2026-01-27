Former APC national chairman Abdullahi Ganduje has refuted claims by NNPP chieftain Buba Galadima that Ganduje insulted former President Muhammadu Buhari

He described the claim as false, describing the allegation as laughable considering Ganduje’s political decorum

Ganduje referred to Galadima as a television politician without a political base

A former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has denied claims by a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, that he insulted former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former APC chairman was reacting to Galadima’s recent allegation that Ganduje insulted and disrespected former President Muhammadu Buhari—an accusation Ganduje categorically denied.

The denial was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by Chief Oliver Okpala, Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment to the former APC chairman.

As reported by Leadership, Okpala said Ganduje never disrespected the former president, describing the allegation as false and unfounded.

He also criticised Galadima, referring to him as a “television politician,” and urged him to return to his home state to contribute to its political and economic development.

According to Okpala, Ganduje is known for political decorum and discipline and would not resort to insulting a former president.

“I saw the comments credited to a chieftain of NNPP, Buba Galadima, where he accused former APC national chairman, Ganduje, of insulting former President Buhari,” Okpala said.

“I cannot keep silent when the name of such a true nationalist is dragged in the mud despite his hard-earned political reputation, nationally and internationally.

“This is very laughable. He is talking about a two-term governor of a state like Kano and the immediate past national chairman of the APC.

“My concern is not political but in defence of a man who has succeeded as a testament of political wisdom, maturity and decorum in the orbit of Nigerian politics, especially when it is coming from a television politician who has no political base and has not contested or won any election in his life,” he added.

Ganduje says he left behind legacies

Ganduje also dismissed claims that he was disgraced or prevented from installing a successor in Kano State in 2023, stating that he successfully completed two terms as governor and left behind a legacy of development across key sectors of the state.

Ganduje further rejected allegations that he mobilised security agencies to manipulate the 2023 elections, describing them as false and unfounded, while reaffirming his commitment to democratic principles.

He accused Galadima of consistently peddling negative narratives and showing disrespect to national leaders, adding that such conduct has eroded his credibility over the years.

Ganduje thereby called on political elders to embrace maturity and responsibility, urging them to help bequeath to younger generations a political environment anchored on peace, unity and integrity.

