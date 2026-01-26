APC flags replaced NNPP symbols at the Kano State Government House, signalling Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s imminent return to the ruling party

The development heightened political anticipation amid the ongoing rift between Governor Yusuf and Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Observers said the symbolic takeover underscored accelerating political realignments and boosted the APC’s standing in Kano

Kano state - The Kano state government house has been transformed with the colours and flags of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This, however, signals Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s imminent return to the ruling party amid deepening political realignments in the state.

Kano state witnesses tension as APC replaces all NNPP flags across the state. Photo credit: @Kyusufabba

As reported by Daily Trust, a visit to the Government House on Tuesday, January showed that all flags of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) had been removed and replaced with APC insignia, with the party’s colours now prominently displayed across the premises.

The development comes ahead of an official event scheduled to take place at the Government House, where Governor Yusuf is expected to formally rejoin the APC.

Symbolic shift fuels political anticipation

The visible change has heightened political anticipation in Kano, particularly against the backdrop of the ongoing rift between Governor Yusuf and the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

A senior government source described the move as symbolic of a new political chapter for the state.

“The replacement of the flags reflects the political direction the governor has chosen and signals Kano’s alignment with the centre,” the source said.

Realignments gather pace in Kano

Observers say the takeover of the Government House by APC symbols underscores the rapid pace of political realignments in Kano, following weeks of speculation about Yusuf’s defection from the NNPP.

Political tension grips Kano State as APC takes over and removes all NNPP flags. Photo credit: @okwullu

The development is also seen as a major boost for the APC in the state, especially as preparations begin to intensify ahead of future electoral contests.

Kwankwasiyya Groups Express Readiness to Dump NNPP

In the same vein, some Kwankwasiyya youth groups in Kano state have declared their readiness to politically align with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf following his defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), but said the move would depend on certain conditions being met.

The youths said they were willing to move with the governor if his administration addresses what they described as marginalisation and lack of inclusion in governance.

Kano: Deputy governor faces impeachment threat

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a senior aide to Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has revealed that plans are being considered to deploy loyal lawmakers in the House of Assembly to initiate impeachment proceedings against Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo.

Gwarzo, who has pledged allegiance to Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, national leader of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), is reportedly under pressure to resign.

The aide, speaking on condition of anonymity, explained that the original plan aimed to remove the governor and install his deputy when the planned defection began gaining traction. However, the scheme collapsed after Kwankwaso discovered that most lawmakers expected to prosecute the move had already pledged loyalty to Governor Yusuf.

