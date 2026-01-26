Supporters of the Kwankwasiyya movement from Nasarawa LGA stormed Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso’s Kano residence in a show of solidarity

The visit followed the defection of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and several lawmakers from the NNPP to the APC

Kwankwaso thanked his supporters and vowed that the Kwankwasiyya movement would remain strong despite the political setback

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

Kano, Nigeria – Supporters of the Kwankwasiyya movement from Nasarawa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kano State on Sunday, January 26, stormed the residence of former Kano State governor and leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, in a show of solidarity amid ongoing political tensions in the state.

Supporters of Rabiu Kwankwaso stormed his Kano residence in solidarity after Governor Abba Yusuf defected from NNPP to APC. Photo: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso disclosed the development in posts on his official X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook handles, where he expressed appreciation to the delegation for standing by him despite recent political setbacks affecting the party in Kano.

According to the former governor and 2023 presidential candidate of the NNPP, the visit demonstrated the courage and determination of his supporters to remain committed to the ideals of the Kwankwasiyya movement in the face of what he described as trying political circumstances.

Kwankwaso thanks supporters, praises loyalty

Reacting to the visit, Kwankwaso thanked the delegation for their unwavering loyalty and support, stressing that their actions were driven by collective interest rather than personal gain.

He said:

“This afternoon, I was honoured to receive a solidarity visit at my residence in Kano from the resilient people of Nasarawa Local Government.

"In our discussions, I reaffirmed my profound appreciation for their unwavering courage and determination.

"Despite the recent trials that have tested the faith and fortitude of many, they have chosen to stand firmly with us — not for personal gain, but for the collective progress and wellbeing of our people.”

‘Kwankwasiyya ideals remain alive’ – Kwankwaso

The NNPP chieftain described the loyalty of his supporters as being rooted in their commitment to the people-centred philosophy of the Kwankwasiyya movement, which he said prioritises social justice, inclusive governance, and the welfare of ordinary citizens.

Supporters of the Kwankwasiyya movement from Nasarawa LGA stormed Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso’s Kano residence in a show of solidarity. Photo: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso assured his supporters that the movement remains focused and resolute in pursuing its objectives, despite recent political realignments in the state.

He added:

“Together, we remain resolute in upholding and advancing the timeless ideals of Kwankwasiyya.

"Thank you once again for your loyalty and solidarity. The journey continues, and victory is assured by the grace of God and the will of the people.”

Visit comes after Abba Yusuf’s defection from NNPP

The solidarity visit comes amid heightened political tension in Kano following the defection of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf from the NNPP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng reports that Governor Yusuf recently dumped the NNPP for the APC, a move that also affected several key political figures in the state.

In addition to the governor, 21 members of the Kano State House of Assembly, eight members of the House of Representatives, and the 44 local government chairmen in the state were also reported to have defected from the NNPP.

The mass defection was reportedly linked to unresolved leadership disagreements and lingering legal disputes within the party.

Kwankwaso reacts, declares ‘World Betrayal Day’

Legit.ng reports that, following Governor Yusuf’s exit from the party, Kwankwaso expressed disappointment over the development and described the day of the governor’s defection as “World Betrayal Day.”

The former Kano governor has maintained that the Kwankwasiyya movement remains strong, insisting that the loyalty of his grassroots supporters would sustain the political structure despite recent setbacks.

Gov. Yusuf issues fresh warning on attacking Kwankwaso

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Yusuf warns supporters against insults towards Kwankwaso, enforcing discipline within the political landscape.

Political tensions rise in Kano following Yusuf's resignation from the NNPP, prompting calls for maturity among his supporters.

This is as the APC chair in Kano clarifies support for Yusuf's defection, focusing on strategies for future electoral success

Source: Legit.ng