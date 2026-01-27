The National Industrial Court halts the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) workers' strike based on an interlocutory injunction

Justice E.D. Subilim on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, determines that workers' right to strike is not absolute

The industrial court adjourns the case until March 23, 2026, for further hearing

FCT, Abuja - The National Industrial Court of Nigeria has ordered the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) workers under the Joint Union Action Committee to suspend their ongoing strike.

The court granted the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, and the FCT Administration's interlocutory injunction on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

The claimants sought an order restraining the defendants and their agents from embarking on any industrial action, picketing, or lockout.

Wike and the FCT Administration had dragged the Chairman of the Joint Union Action Committee, Rifkatu Iortyer, and its Secretary, Abdullahi Umar Saleh, before the court in suit number NICN/ABJ/17/2026,

Justice E.D. Subilim held that although the matter before the court amounted to a trade dispute and had met the required legal conditions, the defendants’ right to embark on industrial action was not absolute.

As reported by The Punch, Subilim ruled that workers were prohibited from participating in a strike once a dispute had been referred to the National Industrial Court.

The judge added that where such a strike was already ongoing, it must cease pending the determination of the case.

“An order of interlocutory injunction is hereby granted, restraining the claimants and representatives… from further embarking on any industrial action against the claimant. The order shall remain in force, pending the determination of this suit.”

The court adjourned the matter until March 23, 2026, for the hearing of the substantive suit.

Angry Abuja workers pursue Wike’s motorcade

Recall that tension rose in Abuja on Monday, Janaury 26, 2026, as striking workers confronted the convoy of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

The aggrieved workers, protesting over unresolved welfare and salary issues, were seen chanting and moving towards the vehicles.

A video sighted by Daily Trust captured the moment the protesters pressed their demands and chased the minister’s motorcade

