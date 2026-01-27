The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) accused the Nigeria Police Force of attempting to unlawfully take over Pinnacle Communication Nigeria Limited’s property in Abuja

NANS alleged that police officers collaborated with a former company secretary to claim ownership of the late Sir Lucky Omoluwa’s estate without valid legal documents

NANS said police attempts to invade the Asokoro property on January 16 and 17 were peacefully resisted by civil society members and documented

FCT, Abuja - The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has accused the Nigeria Police Force of attempting to unlawfully take over a property belonging to Pinnacle Communication Nigeria Limited, founded by the late media entrepreneur, Sir Lucky Omoluwa, in Abuja.

NANS, alongside civil society organisations, raised the allegation at a press conference on Monday, claiming that operatives attached to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Team invaded the company’s office at No. 4 Charles de Gaulle Street, Asokoro, on January 16 and 17, 2026.

Tensions rise in Abuja as NANS alleges the police attempt to take over the estate of the late media mogul Sir Lucky Omoluwa. Photo credit: @PoliceNg

Source: Twitter

The student body alleged that the visits were aimed at enforcing a disputed court order despite a pending appeal before the Federal High Court, Abuja, scheduled for hearing on January 28, 2026.

Pending court case ignored, NANS alleges

According to NANS, the police action was taken in spite of an appeal already filed and an application for stay of execution still before the court.

The association described the alleged attempt as illegal, provocative and a violation of due process.

NANS, in a statement jointly signed with Comrade Godwin Erheriene, Executive Director of Global Gender Safety and Moral Development, said:

“Court processes must be respected. Nigeria must not be reduced to a lawless state where force overrides the rule of law."

Police accused of acting with former company official

NANS further alleged that some police officers were acting in collaboration with Mr Dipo Onifade, a former company secretary of Pinnacle Communication Nigeria Limited.

The association claimed that Onifade resigned following the death of Sir Lucky Omoluwa and had previously been arrested and charged in Lagos for allegedly impersonating the company.

According to NANS, the former company secretary has been laying claim to the company’s properties without presenting valid legal documents.

“It is legally questionable for a former company secretary to claim ownership of a deceased person’s estate while the widow and children are still alive,” the association said, describing the action as attempted criminal dispossession.

Alleged night-time invasion thwarted

Recounting the incident, NANS said police officers allegedly attempted to climb the fence of the Asokoro property on the night of Friday, January 16, but were stopped by the presence of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps personnel and other officers lawfully guarding the premises.

The association added that a similar attempt was made on Saturday, January 17, but was peacefully resisted by civil society members led by Comrade Erheriene.

“These incidents were documented and remain on record,” NANS said.

Disputed judgment and takeover claims rejected

The student body also rejected claims that a former lawmaker, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, had been appointed through what it described as a “kangaroo judgment” to take over the late Omoluwa’s private office in Asokoro.

NANS insisted that such a move was unjustifiable while the deceased’s immediate family members are still alive.

Calls for withdrawal of police and investigation

Condemning what it described as the weaponisation of state institutions to intimidate widows, children and lawful stakeholders, NANS demanded the immediate withdrawal of all police operatives from the property.

The association also called for strict adherence to the rule of law and an independent investigation into the conduct of the IGP Monitoring Team and officers involved.

Appeal to Tinubu, legal bodies and civil society

NANS urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene by summoning the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, recalling that the police chief had previously directed officers to stay away from land and civil disputes.

Abuja property drama unfolds as students accuse police of plotting to claim Pinnacle Communications’ offices without legal backing. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The association also called on the Nigerian Bar Association, human rights groups, civil society organisations and the media to speak out.

“Today it is the Omoluwa family; tomorrow it could be anyone,” NANS warned, pledging to continue resisting what it described as injustice through peaceful and lawful means.

