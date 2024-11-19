Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, has approved the N70,000 as the new minimum wage for administration staff in the nation’s capital.

Wike approved the payment of the N70,000 minimum wage on Monday, November 18, 2024.

Wike approved the payment of the new minimum wage on Monday Photo credit: Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

The Press Secretary to the Head of the Civil Service of the FCT, Anthony Odeh, made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, November 19, The Punch reports.

Odeh explained that Wike announced the new minimum wage to ameliorate the plight of FCTA workers.

The Acting Head of Civil Service of FCT, Mrs Grace Adayilo, disclosed that the minister also approved for payment of three months’ arrears for all staff of the administration with effect from November 2024.

Source: Legit.ng