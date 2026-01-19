Activities at the FCTA and FCDA were halted on Monday as workers began an indefinite strike called by the Joint Union Action Committee

Union leaders ordered staff to remain at home, with task forces deployed to enforce full compliance with the industrial action

The FCTA management had yet to issue an official response, raising concerns over the disruption of administrative services in Abuja

Activities at the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) were paralysed on Monday following the commencement of an indefinite strike by workers under the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC).

Findings early Monday morning showed that the main gates of the FCTA/FCDA Secretariat were shut as early as 7:00 a.m., denying workers and visitors access to the complex.

According to Daily Trust, several departments and agencies within the secretariat were also closed.

The industrial action followed a circular issued late Sunday night by JUAC, directing all employees to stay away from work in full compliance with the strike directive.

Remain at home, union urges workers

In the notice, titled “Code: Remain at Home,” the union leadership called on workers to cooperate, describing the action as part of ongoing agitations for improved working conditions within the FCTA.

The circular warned staff against reporting for duty, noting that a JUAC task force had been mobilised to ensure total compliance with the directive.

“By this notice, all staff are advised to remain at home as the strike action declared by JUAC commences on Monday, January 19, 2026. Do not come to work, as the JUAC task force will be on the ground to enforce compliance,” the notice stated.

The union urged members to maintain the directive until further notice.

FCT yet to respond

As a result, administrative operations at the FCT Secretariat complex have been completely suspended, with entry restricted and no visible official activities taking place.

As of the time of filing this report, the management of the FCTA had yet to issue an official response to the strike. T

The development has raised concerns over possible disruption of essential administrative services in the Federal Capital Territory should the industrial action continue.

