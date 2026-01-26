Tension rose in Abuja on Monday as striking workers confronted the convoy of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike

There was tension in Abuja on Monday, January 26, 2026, when a group of aggrieved workers reportedly chased the motorcade of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The incident happened during a protest over unresolved welfare and salary concerns.

Workers protest in Abuja as FCT Minister's convoy faces chants over salary issues.

Source: Twitter

According to a video sighted by Daily Trust, the workers, who had been on strike, were seen gathering to press their demands. The footage showed them becoming visibly agitated as Wike’s convoy passed through the area.

The protesters were heard chanting and moving towards the vehicles while calling for attention to their grievances. Their actions highlighted the growing frustration among the workforce over unpaid entitlements and welfare matters.

The confrontation reflected the tense atmosphere in Abuja as workers continued to demand solutions to their long-standing issues. The incident also drew public attention to the ongoing strike and the need for dialogue between the government and the workers.

Who is Nyseom Wike?

Nyesom Wike is a Nigerian politician and lawyer who has played a prominent role in national and state politics.

Ezenwo Nyesom Wike was born on December 13, 1967, in Obio-Akpor, Rivers State. He studied law at Rivers State University of Science and Technology and later built a career in public service.

Wike first gained political recognition as Chairman of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area from 1999 to 2007. He went on to serve as Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor and later as Minister of State for Education under President Goodluck Jonathan.

In 2015, he was elected Governor of Rivers State, a position he held for two terms until 2023. Known for his outspoken style and strong political influence, Wike became Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in August 2023 under President Bola Tinubu. He has remained a key figure in Nigerian politics, shaping debates on governance and development.

Protesters chase Nyesom Wike's motorcade during tense Abuja demonstration.

Source: Facebook

What led to the faceoff between Wike and soldier in Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video showing a heated exchange between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and a soldier on November 11, 2025, has sparked public interest, with new details now shedding light on what triggered the confrontation.

According to Lere Olayinka, senior special assistant to Minister Wike, the clash stemmed from an ongoing dispute over a piece of land in Abuja. Olayinka alleged that former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, had ignored warnings to stop construction on the site, which reportedly lacked both a valid title document and official building approval.

He further claimed that armed military personnel were deployed to guard the unauthorised development and had allegedly threatened to shoot anyone who attempted to interfere with the construction activities.

