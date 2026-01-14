Jubilation as Wike Approves Promotion of Over 2,000 FCT Workers
- FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has approved the promotion of over 2,000 staff of the FCDA and FCTA following the Peoplerecently concluded examinations
- The promotions cut across 165 cadres and were conducted using a Computer-Based Test (CBT) system
- The FCT Civil Service Commission says promotion exercises will continue regularly, urging civil servants to prepare ahead of future assessments
FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has approved the promotion of more than 2,000 staff of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).
The development was contained in a statement issued by the minister’s spokesperson, Lere Olayinka.
The promotion followed a series of examinations conducted between Tuesday, November 25 and Saturday, November 29, 2025, as part of the FCT administration’s regular career advancement process.
Candidates cut across different cadres
Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Emeka Ezeh, disclosed that the successful candidates cut across 165 different cadres within the service.
He described the approval as a strong indication of the minister’s commitment to workers’ welfare and professional growth.
Ezeh assured staff that promotion exercises would continue to be conducted as and when due, urging civil servants to begin early preparation for the 2025 and 2026 promotion examinations.
Only diligent workers get promotion in FCTA
According to him, only diligent and hardworking employees would benefit from future promotions.
He also reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to sustaining the Computer-Based Test (CBT) system for promotion examinations, noting that the digital approach would further strengthen transparency and efficiency in the process.
The commission chairman added that the continued use of the CBT platform aligns with reforms approved by the FCT minister to modernise civil service operations and improve service delivery.
People react
Reactions have trailed the development on X.
@JCInterlectual
But he failed to promote anyone nor employed anyone when he was governor..my mum was on same level all through his 8 years of administration, it took fubara just 1 year to give her promotion...talk of wickedness at home... You can't be good at away while being wicked at home
@Collinsabj
Las las APC will still not win the FCT
@TenderTemmy
Shey he dey prove stubbornness ni. The power of the people won.
@UniqueEmbrando
Great Move!
@EbohUdochukwu
How did he promote in Rivers state when he was a governor hahahaha not even 1person
@Hayzed_D
The promotion he couldn't do within 8 years in Rivers State.
Wike reacts to call for Tinubu to sack him
Legit.ng earlier reported that the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed calls for his removal from office.
Wike said that such decisions rest solely with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The former Rivers state governor stressed that the power to sack him lies solely with the president.
Wike addressed the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leaders, traditional rulers, women, and youths in the area.
“Don’t bother about people who say ‘sack him.’ If my appointor believes I cannot offer anything again, he has the right, not that you should tell him. I am proud that the people of Obio/Akpor, the people of Rivers State, and Nigerians know we have not disappointed them in the FCT.”
