FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has directed the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) workers to mobilise en masse to the National Industrial Court on Monday, January 26, 2026, following the ongoing total and indefinite strike.

The NLC ordered an immediate escalation of the industrial action across the FCT.

The President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, directed all its affiliate unions to fully align with the strike.

The NLC said the court premises should be “filled with the dignified presence of the working class” as a show of unity and resolve.

Ajaero accused the FCTA management and its political leadership of wage abuse, pension diversion, intimidation of workers, and gross violations of constitutional and international labour standards.

As reported by Vanguard, Ajaero made this known in a statement issued on Friday, January 23, 2025.

The Congress also announced compulsory daily prayer and solidarity sessions for workers across the FCT from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The NLC described the daily prayers as spiritual and moral assemblies to sustain the struggle until all demands are met.

“This struggle is now the struggle of every worker in the FCT.”

Ajaero mandated trade unions to immediately form alliances with civil society organisations, student groups, community activists, and other stakeholders.

The NLC warned that the dispute had gone beyond labour issues to become a broader people’s struggle.

“The patience of the working class is exhausted. Their ultimatum was and remains our ultimatum.”

Activities grounded as FCT workers embark on strike

Recall that activities at the FCTA and FCDA were halted on Monday, January 19, 2026, as workers began an indefinite strike called by the Joint Union Action Committee.

Union leaders ordered staff to remain at home, with task forces deployed to enforce full compliance with the industrial action.

The FCTA management had yet to issue an official response, raising concerns over the disruption of administrative services in Abuja.

Protesters shut Wike's office in Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that protestors have descended on Nyesom Wike's office in Abuja over the non-implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage for council workers.

A large group in their hundreds, including health professionals and teachers, marched from the Labour House in the Central Area bearing placards.

Following the protest action, Wike summoned the area council chairmen and questioned why they had not yet implemented the minimum wage.

