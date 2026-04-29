A student from Ibadan, Osokoya Foreoluwahan John, scored 365 out of 400 in the 2026 UTME

He has now secured admission to study Mechatronics Engineering at Ontario Tech University in Canada

He is now seeking financial support from the public or any kind of sponsorship that will assist him in getting to the North American country

Ibadan, Oyo state - Osokoya Foreoluwahan John, a Nigerian student, scored 365 out of 400 in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), his father, Taiwo Osokoya, told Legit.ng while sharing the result.

Osokoya Foreoluwahan John celebrated his outstanding UTME result after scoring 365. Photo: JAMB

Source: Original

Osokoya added that the teen has secured admission to study Mechatronics Engineering at Ontario Tech University.

According to him, John has consistently demonstrated exceptional academic ability and is now seeking scholarship support to pursue the programme in Canada.

He said his son scored 335 in the 2025 edition of the university entrance examination.

John, he added, who was one of the exceptional underage students, later advanced to the final phase of a screening exercise held at the University of Lagos, where he was interviewed by JAMB Registrar Ishaq Oloyede and his team, but did not make the final list.

According to JAMB policy, candidates who are below the age of 16 are not eligible for admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions unless they display exceptional brilliance by scoring at least 320 in UTME and passing further requirements as stipulated by the board.

Underage candidates must score at least 320 in UTME to even have a chance at admission. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: UGC

Valedictorian with strong academic record

Osokoya said his son was the overall best graduating student and valedictorian of Cenfex High School, Mokola, Ibadan, Oyo state.

He added that as an underage candidate, Foreoluwahan recorded six A1s, two Bs and one C in his GCE examination.

The father also revealed that the teenager had secured an 80% partial scholarship in 2025 to study Mechatronics Engineering in a European country, but the family declined the offer because of his age at the time.

Family seeks support for Canada admission

In the recently concluded 2026 UTME, Foreoluwahan improved his score by 30 points, moving from 335 to 365.

He has now received admission to study Mechatronics Engineering at Ontario Tech University and is seeking scholarship support to fund the programme.

“I retired in 2018 and have been self-employed since. I earnestly desire this opportunity for such a young talent,” Taiwo Osokoya told Legit.ng.

JAMB starts screening process for exceptional candidates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the JAMB has commenced the screening process for underage candidates who recorded high scores in the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The move affects candidates who scored 320 and above and fall within the exceptional category as defined by the board.

JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin confirmed that eligible candidates have begun receiving notifications, directing them to proceed to the next stage of evaluation at their selected institutions.

Source: Legit.ng