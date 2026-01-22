ADC has dismissed a prophecy by a spiritualist claiming Peter Obi should shelve his 2027 presidential ambition

The self-styled prophet had asserted that Tinubu’s 2027 re-election victory had already been concluded spiritually

The ADC chairman in Anambra, however, sent a word to supporters of Obi about the candidates' 2027 election prospects

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has dismissed a prophecy calling on former governor of Anambra state and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to shelve his 2027 presidential ambition.

ADC tells Nigerians not to take prophecy against Peter Obi seriously. Photo credit: pchikaodili1, UGC/Ramas Asuzu

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that the Anambra-based self-styled prophet, Ramas Asuzu, urged two chieftains and presidential aspirants of the ADC and other Nigerians aspiring to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election to suspend their ambitions for the incumbent to complete his eight years in office.

Asuzu, a notable spiritualist in Nri, Anaocha local government area of the state, who is also the Supreme head of Liberation Temple of Absolute God, Nri, appealed to Obi, Alahaji Atiku Abubakar, and other Nigerians aspiring to unseat Tinubu to have a rethink, saying Tinubu’s 2027 re-election victory has been concluded in the spiritual realm.

According to him, Tinubu has already been declared the winner of the election in the spiritual world, adding that those contesting against Tinubu should suspend their ambitions for 2031.

His words:

“Tinubu's victory was revealed to me by the gods of the land after an intense consultation ahead of the 2027 general election. It was also revealed to me as the custodian of the Gods that my brothers, Mr Peter Obi and the current Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi’s aspirations of becoming Nigerian President would only be actualized in 2031."

“I am not saying this to gain monetary or political relevance. I am saying this to let Nigerians know who will be their next President come 2027. Tinubu will be declared the winner of the election uninterrupted, and besides the victory, he has done tremendously well in all sectors of the economy."

Prophet’s claim on Tinubu dismissed by ADC, backs Peter Obi for 2027. Photo credit: PeterObi

Source: Twitter

ADC chairman counters prophet’s election claim

But in an exclusive telephone interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Tuesday, January 20, the state chairman of ADC, Comrade Patrick Obianyo, flayed the prophecy, describing it as a figment of the imagination of the "so-called" prophet.

He further told ADC faithful and all Obi's supporters not to take Asuzu seriously, as his so-called prophecy would not materialise:

"His gods are telling him different things, but our own God is telling us something different. For us in ADC, Peter Obi's supporters, and all those who mean well for Nigeria, we're saying that Peter Obi will win the 2027 presidential election."

"Asuzu might have looked at certain permutations and concluded that Tinubu may still win. Then, he came out to say that the gods of the land told him that Tinubu would win."

"As far as I am concerned, such a prediction does not take anything out of anybody. My advice is that people should ignore that kind of speculation. God has not told us anything besides victory. If he is the only person God told what he is saying, that is his business. We cannot take him seriously."

ADC presidential ticket battle begins for 2027

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the contest for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general election gained momentum as party chieftain Prof. Pat Utomi declared himself ready to lead the nation, claiming greater preparedness than President Tinubu, Atiku, and Obi.

Utomi made his comments on Politics Today, reflecting on his long involvement in politics and saying his loyalty to the ADC since 2007 sets him apart from rivals seeking the ticket.

Source: Legit.ng