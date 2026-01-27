List of 29 APC States Across 6 Geo-Political Zones
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) now controls 29 out of 36 Nigerian states amid rising political dominance
- Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is the latest governor to defect to the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 elections
- Full breakdown of APC-controlled states across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones revealed
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is now in control of 29 states out of the 36 in Nigeria.
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State is the latest governor to defect to the ruling party ahead of the 2027 election.
Legit.ng reports that Governor Yusuf officially joined the APC on Monday, January 26, 2026, barely three days after resigning his membership from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).
The ruling party is gaining ground in many geopolitical zones with total control of the states under its control.
Below is the full list of APC-controlled states across the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria as reported by TheCable.
- South-south
1. Delta: APC
2. Akwa Ibom: APC
3. Edo: APC
4. Cross River: APC
5. Rivers: APC
6. Bayelsa: APC
- APC= 6/6
North-central
1. Benue: APC
2. Niger: APC
3. Kwara: APC
4. Nasarawa: APC
5. Kogi: APC
6. Plateau: APC
APC= 6/6
- South-east
1. Enugu: APC
2. Ebonyi: APC
3. Imo: APC
4. Abia: LP
5. Anambra: APGA
APC= 3/5
- South-west
1. Lagos: APC
2. Ekiti: APC
3. Ogun: APC
4. Ondo: APC
5. Oyo: PDP
6. Osun: Accord
APC= 4/6
- North-east
1. Borno: APC
2. Yobe: APC
3. Taraba: APC
4. Gombe: APC
5. Adamawa: PDP
6. Bauchi: PDP
APC= 4/6
- North-west zone
1. Katsina: APC
2. Jigawa: APC
3. Sokoto: APC
4. Kebbi: APC
5. Kaduna: APC
6. Kano: APC
6. Zamfara: PDP
APC= 6/7
22 Kano lawmakers defect from NNPP to APC
Recall that 22 Kano State lawmakers defected from the NNPP to the APC during a plenary session.
Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's resignation from NNPP preceded the mass defection.
The event was captured in a video shared on X by the APC national chairman's new media aide.
APC announces defection of another PDP governor
Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC announced the defection of Governor Caleb Mutfwang from the PDP to its circle ahead of the 2027 general election.
Nentawe Yelwata announced the development at the party's 14th national caucus meeting in Abuja on Thursday, December 18, 2025.
Governor Mutfwang, who has consistently denied dumping the PDP for the APC, would be the seventh governor to defect from the opposition to the ruling party.
Source: Legit.ng
