Nigerian Armed Forces confirms investigation into alleged coup plot against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Major-General Samaila Uba outlines findings of military personnel involved in the coup plot

Uba said the affected officers face trial under the Armed Forces Act for professional misconduct

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has finally admitted that there was an alleged coup plot to overthrow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from office.

The military said investigations into the matter have been concluded and the report forwarded to the appropriate superior authority.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Director, Defence Information, Samaila Uba, a Major-General, made this known in a statement issued on Monday, January 26, 2026.

“The comprehensive investigation process, conducted in accordance with established military procedures, has carefully examined all circumstances surrounding the conduct of the affected personnel.

The findings have identified a number of officers with allegations of plotting to overthrow the government, which is inconsistent with the ethics, values, and professional standards required of members of the AFN.

“Accordingly, those with cases to answer will be formally arraigned before an appropriate military judicial panel to face trial in accordance with the Armed Forces Act and other applicable service regulations."

According to Uba, the military made this development public to ensure accountability while upholding the principles of fairness and due process.

7 updates about alleged coup plot against Tinubu

Recall that the Nigerian military detained 16 officers linked to the alleged coup plot against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Nigerians expressed mixed reactions on social media regarding the alleged coup plot.

Governance and security challenges continue to threaten Nigeria's long-term development.

Former APC aspirant predicts coup defeat

Legit.ng also reported an alleged plot by some military personnel to overthrow Tinubu’s administration have triggered reactions among Nigerians, including prominent individuals.

The military has maintained its stand regarding the protection of President Tinubu's government, declaring that 'the Armed Forces remain firmly loyal to the federal government under the leadership of the Nigerian leader'.

In a notable message, ex-presidential aspirant Adamu Garba explained why the Armed Forces taking over Tinubu's led democratic government would not succeed.

Source: Legit.ng