Alleged Coup Plot: "Why Tinubu Change Service Chiefs", Presidency
- President Bola Tinubu's administration has denied the report linking the recent military shake-up to the reported alleged failed military coup
- Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, explained the reason for the president's move
- The presidential aide also warned against the spread of the coup report by the media, adding that it scared investors away from the country
The presidency has again denied the report of the alleged failed coup plot to oust President Bola Tinubu and truncate Nigeria's democracy. This is as the military has also continued to maintain that the arrested senior officers did not have a connection with the alleged coup plot.
Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and infrastructure, maintained that the recent restructuring in Nigeria's security architecture was not in connection with the rumour of the alleged coup plot.
Why Tinubu changed service chiefs - Onanuga
Speaking in an interview on Arise TV on Thursday, October 30, the presidential aide said President Tinubu only felt the need to restructure the military architecture and some senior officers had to go, while describing the alleged coup plot as a mere rumour.
The week after the report of the alleged coup plot emerged, President Tinubu sacked all the service chiefs, including the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and immediately announced their replacement.
The development gave weight to the rumour of the alleged plan to truncate the 25 years of Nigeria's unbroken democracy. Also, more reports have continued to emerge about the names of officers already arrested and those on the run.
However, Onanuga insisted that the change in the leadership structure in Nigeria's military was due to the president's concern about Nigeria's security challenge and how the institution was being addressed.
The presidential aide explained that "He (Tinubu) felt it was time for new leadership. He gave them a marching order not to allow a crisis that began in 2009 to fester."
Presidency warns against military coup reports
He also warned against the continued reports about the coup, urging journalists to be professional and follow the ethics of the profession. He said the report of the coup plot has been scaring investors from coming into the country for business.
Names of 16 senior officers have recently emerged in relation to the coup in different media reports. The suspects were said to be 18, but two of them were reported to the on the run after their names were mentioned.
Another air force officer was allegedly detailed to take out the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, in the alleged plot. He was said to be cooperating with the investigator on the matter.
See the video of Onanuga's interview here:
Tinubu's ex-minister denies sponsoring coup
Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's former minister of state for petroleum, Timipre Sylva, denied the rumour of sponsoring a coup against the president.
Sylva, who earlier served as the governor of Bayelsa state, said the rumour is totally false and politically motivated.
However, the former governor confirmed that his residence was raided by some military personnel, who did not disclose the motive of their actions.
