Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has submitted a 2024 supplementary budget of over N99 million to the state's lawmakers to cover wages and other projects introduced by his government

Reading the letter of the budget on the floor of the house during plenary, the speaker, Ismail Falgore, assured the government of a speedy passage of the request

A key ally of Governor Yusuf stated that the supplementary budget would also be used to cover the new minimum wage payment

Kano, Kano state - The Kano government on Tuesday, August 27, presented the supplementary budget to the state house of assembly.

According to Abdullahi Ibrahim, the senior special assistant on digital media to Governor Abba Yusuf, part of the supplementary Budget will be used to cover the new minimum wage payment agreed between the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the federal government.

Kano is led by Abba Yusuf, a chieftain of the NNPP.

Legit.ng understands that Governor Yusuf wrote to the state legislators seeking their approval for the 2024 supplementary budget totalling N99,221,503,569.90.

Governor Yusuf’s request letter was read on the floor of the house during a plenary session presided over by the speaker, Ismail Falgore.

Speaking to newsmen after the presentation of the letter to the house, Musa Shanono, the state commissioner for planning and budget, said:

"If you merge the original budget with the supplementary budget, once passed into law, it will bring the 2024 budget to the tune of N536,559,816,357.84.

“The supplementary budget will also be used to cover the new minimum wage payment.”

Kano provides update on minimum wage implementation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as attention remains on the implementation of the new national minimum wage, a basis for negotiation between the Kano state government and the workers is still not in place.

As reported by The Nation, the committee set up by the Kano state government to advise it on the process of implementing the new minimum wage is yet to submit its report.

