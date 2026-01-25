Former Senator Abubakar Gada defects from the African Democratic Party (ADC) to the PDP ahead of the 2027 elections

the Gada said the move aims to reclaim and rebuild the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in Sokoto State

( He criticizes Senator Tambuwal for a lack of commitment to the ADC

Sokoto State - Former Sokoto East Senator Abubakar Gada has dumped the African Democratic Party (ADC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Gada officially defected from the ADC to the PDP on Saturday, January 24, 2026.

He said his decision to return to the PDP was driven by the need to “reclaim and rebuild” the party in Sokoto State.

The former federal lawmaker accused Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of refusing to identify fully with the ADC six months after both politicians signalled interest in the party.

As reported by The Punch, Gada stated this while speaking at a gathering of supporters in Sokoto.

He said he and Tambuwal were initially considered joint leaders of the ADC in Sokoto State.

Gada, who joined the ADC in 2025, said the former Sokoto state governor refused to come and sit down with them to build the party.

He alleged that Tambuwal’s alleged lack of participation in ADC activities fuelled doubts about his political intentions.

“You cannot be talking to APC on one hand, being promoted as a vice-presidential option for Peter Obi on the other hand, and still refuse to register or allow your followership to register in ADC.”

Gada argued that the situation left the ADC “in limbo” in Sokoto and forced him to “take destiny into our hands by returning to PDP.”

He further criticised what he called political “ingratitude,” citing Tambuwal’s rapid ascent from Speaker of the House of Representatives to two-term governor.

