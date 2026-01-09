Bauchi PDP denies rumors of Governor Bala Mohammed's defection to ADC ahead of 2027 elections

Party stakeholders reaffirm loyalty to the governor during a significant meeting fostering unity within PDP

Chairman emphasizes commitment to truth and democratic values amidst challenges and misinformation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State has dismissed reports suggesting that Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed is planning to defect to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party described the reports as false, misleading and irresponsible, urging members of the public to disregard what it termed deliberate misinformation circulating on social media and fringe platforms.

Source: Facebook

Party chairman issues clarification

In a press release issued on Friday, the Bauchi State PDP Chairman, Hon. Sama’ila Adamu Burga, stated that the governor had no intention whatsoever of leaving the PDP for the ADC or any other political party.

“At no time, either privately or publicly, has Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed expressed any intention to defect to the ADC, APC, or any other political party,” Burga said.

Stakeholders reaffirm loyalty at meeting

Burga said the defection claim was decisively debunked during a stakeholders’ meeting held on Sunday, 4 January 2026, and hosted by Governor Mohammed.

According to him, party leaders and critical stakeholders at the meeting unanimously reaffirmed their loyalty to the PDP and passed a resounding vote of confidence in the governor.

Wide attendance underscores party unity

The PDP chairman said the meeting was attended by top party officials, including the Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, members of the State Executive Council, state and local government party executives, chairmen of the 20 local government area councils, serving members of the House of Representatives, former senators, former speakers and other influential political stakeholders across the state.

He noted that across all party structures, there was a unified message of support for Governor Mohammed, whom stakeholders praised for his leadership, humility, patriotism and commitment to good governance.

Commitment to PDP and democratic values reaffirmed

Burga said the governor’s principled positions on constitutional order, fairness and national issues had attracted challenges, including harassment, intimidation and media attacks, but stressed that these pressures had not weakened his resolve.

Source: Getty Images

He disclosed that Governor Mohammed expressed appreciation for the vote of confidence and reaffirmed his total loyalty to the PDP, while renewing his commitment to the unity and development of Bauchi State and Nigeria.

“The governor does not take major political decisions unilaterally. Consultation, inclusiveness and collective leadership remain core values of the PDP,” Burga added.

Party urges public to ignore misinformation

The Bauchi PDP chairman said while the party remained open to constructive engagement with other political parties in the interest of national stability, such engagement must be based on truth and democratic norms, not speculation.

He reiterated that Governor Bala Mohammed remains a loyal and principled leader firmly rooted in the ideals of the PDP.

“The PDP remains power to the people,” Burga said.

