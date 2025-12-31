Breaking: Senator Abaribe Dumps APGA, Defects to ADC
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Enugu State - Senator Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe has defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).
The senator representing Abia South senatorial district in the National Assembly resigned from APGA on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.
As reported by TVC News, Senators representing Anambra Central, Victor Umeh, Anambra North, Tony Nwoye, and federal lawmaker representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Afam Ogene, also defected to the ADC.
Others include former Imo state Governor Achike Udenwa and a host of other top political figures in the South East Political.
Source: Legit.ng
