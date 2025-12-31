Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Breaking: Senator Abaribe Dumps APGA, Defects to ADC
Politics

Breaking: Senator Abaribe Dumps APGA, Defects to ADC

by  Adekunle Dada
1 min read

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Enugu State - Senator Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe has defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The senator representing Abia South senatorial district in the National Assembly resigned from APGA on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

As reported by TVC News, Senators representing Anambra Central, Victor Umeh, Anambra North, Tony Nwoye, and federal lawmaker representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Afam Ogene, also defected to the ADC.

Others include former Imo state Governor Achike Udenwa and a host of other top political figures in the South East Political.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Enugu StateNigerian SenateSouth East Nigeria
Hot:
Gabbie carter Apology message Fred dursts Dr lynette nusbacher Amy sherrill