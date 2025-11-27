A false report claiming Governor Hyacinth Alia planned to defect from the APC was dismissed as malicious propaganda

His Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, said the Governor’s visits to elder statesmen were part of his inclusive leadership style

The administration stressed that opposition structures in Benue were collapsing daily into the APC under Alia’s directives

Tersoo Kula, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Benue State, wrote on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, that a report alleging Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia’s plan to defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) after a supposed “secret meeting” with Senator Iyorchia Ayu was false.

Kula described the narrative as “laughable” and said it was nothing more than a “wicked, mischievous, and vicious smear campaign orchestrated to distract the Governor from his focused governance and to deceive the Presidency for selfish political gains.”

Governor Alia’s leadership style

The statement explained that since assuming office, Governor Alia had been visiting leaders and elder statesmen without political or religious bias.

Kula stressed that the Governor’s liberal vision for development allowed him to embrace all, noting that he reserved the right to visit any elder statesman, including leaders of Senator Ayu’s calibre.

According to the press secretary, such visits were normal, respectable, and consistent with Alia’s inclusive leadership style.

Strengthening APC in Benue state

Kula reported that Governor Alia had been reaching out to prominent elders across Benue and successfully winning them into the APC fold. Notable examples included 3rd Republic Senator Prof. David Iornem, Elder David Iorwashima Amo, and Ambassador Terhemen Tarzoor.

He said these engagements had strengthened the party rather than weakened it.

Opposition structures collapsing into APC

The statement further revealed that under Governor Alia’s directives, opposition structures across Benue State were collapsing daily into the APC.

Defection ceremonies were said to be taking place in virtually all local government areas, with influential figures abandoning their former platforms to join the ruling party in unprecedented numbers.

“This is the true political reality in Benue, not the fiction being circulated by mischief makers,” Kula wrote.

Commitment to APC consolidation

Governor Alia was reported to remain firmly committed to building a united and dominant APC in Benue State. He was said to be prepared to engage even the fiercest political opponents and bring them into the party as part of a broader strategy for 2027 consolidation, both for his administration and for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The press secretary urged the public to disregard the concocted story in circulation, describing it as a deliberate distraction meant to sow confusion and undermine the growing strength of the APC under Governor Alia’s leadership.

