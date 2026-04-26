A gunman attacked a high-profile dinner attended by President Donald Trump and senior United States officials

The captured suspect has now been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, and was a hotel guest at Washington Hilton

Trump discussed assassination attempts targeting impactful individuals during a post-incident press conference

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

Washington, USA - A man armed with guns and knives stormed the lobby outside a high-profile journalists’ dinner attended by President Donald Trump and multiple senior United States (US) leaders on Saturday night, April 25.

Officials said the incident occurred when a gunman opened fire in the lobby entrance of the Washington Hilton, which was outside the ballroom where Trump and other guests were seated.

Donald Trump remains unhurt after shots were fired at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, prompting a swift security response. Photo credit: @MELANIAJTRUMP, @Osint613

Source: Twitter

Trump evacuated after shooting

Officials were protected by the Secret Service. Those in attendance included Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and many other leaders of the Trump administration.

President Trump was uninjured and was hustled away.

The shooting suspect, described by Trump as a “sick person”, was identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, two law enforcement officials told the AP.

“When you’re impactful, they go after you. When you’re not impactful, they leave you alone,” Trump, safe and uninjured and still in his tuxedo, said at the White House two hours later. “They seem to think he was a lone wolf.”

Trump's video can be watched below via X:

The photo of the apprehended suspect shared by Trump can be viewed below via the White House Rapid Response's office X (formerly Twitter) account:

Trump: "I've studied assassinations"

Trump held a press conference after the shooting, which has now caught the attention of the world.

He explained why assassination attempts keep targeting him.

SBS News, on Sunday, April 26, quoted Trump as saying:

"I’ve studied assassinations, and I must tell you, the most impactful people... the people that do the most, the people that make the biggest impact, they're the ones that they go after."

Trump addresses a press conference following the security incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, hailing the swift response of the Secret Service and law enforcement. Photo credit: @ANI

Source: Twitter

Trump's video can be watched below on X:

'Suspect was a hotel guest'

Meanwhile, Washington DC's police chief Jeffery Carroll has revealed that the suspect was a hotel guest where the event was taking place, and his room has been secured as part of the investigation.

Per the BBC, he was asked whether there would be any security changes for related events around the US capital that typically follow the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. He said there is no reason to believe anyone else is in danger, but added that additional officers have been deployed for after-parties and other events.

Trump releases video of shooting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Trump released a surveillance video of the individual who attacked the Washington Hilton hotel, where journalists and celebrities were gathered for the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner in the country's capital.

According to Trump, one officer was shot at close range with a “very powerful gun” but survived due to a bulletproof vest. He said he had spoken directly to the officer, who was reported to be in good condition.

Source: Legit.ng