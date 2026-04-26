An intelligent Nigerian student has shown how he did multiple businesses in school and still finished his education well

Starting from 100 level, the young man tried ventures such as poultry and fish farming before he became a tech entrepreneur

Many Nigerian youths who reacted to his story praised him for graduating with a first class, despite how many things he was busy with as an undergraduate

A young Nigerian man has shared how he went through University of Ilorin (Unilorin), trying out different businesses.

Despite having to juggle between being an entrepreneur and a student, the man still had a great run with his academics.

The graduate states he won scholarships. Photo source: @the_snrprefect

Source: TikTok

Poultry farming as a student

In a TikTok video, the man said he ventured into rabbit farming when he was in his 100-level. He also doubled as a marketer for his farm.

During an Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike, the young student (@the_snrprefect) became a poultry farmer, raising 100 day-old chicks.

The graduate also excels in tech. Photo source: @the_snrprefect

Source: TikTok

Unilorin gets TotalEnergies scholarship

When he got to 200-level, he won a TotalEnergies scholarship. He invested some of the money into a printing and cafe business.

Later on in school, he was an Opay ambassador, helping to distribute ATMs to students on his campus. A session later, he won an ASUU scholarship.

The high achiever mentored many students and also built his brand. During his Students' Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES), he taught kids how to code.

In 400-level, he went into fish farming. Little wonder he would then model his final year project on fish farming. He got a distinction for the project. He finished his university education with a first class.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Folamier said:

"Still bagged first class? More wins."

Bolu A. said:

"The fact that you did business and still finished with a first class omo my jaw dropped. You are an exception and I honestly wish you the very best. Success all the way brother!"

Ahmad said:

"Real definition of a Hustler! Congratulations man."

Ebube | Graphic Designer said:

"First class graduate with all these businesses? Congratulations stranger."

olusegun101 said:

"Congrats bro. Don’t allow your first class to deceive you, still focus on your poultry i swear you won’t regret it."

iFawusi said:

"Good job and well done. Although, you didn’t mention where you are currently with each of the 6 streams but I am hopeful that you have identified the one with the most potential that you can expand with relevant leverage to increase market share. Good luck brother."

He replied:

"Thanks so much Sir. I am currently serving and being part of the IT team in a company in Lagos."

kocotaco said:

"Nigeria still has intelligent and dedicated youths, I’m proud of you stranger. May God continue to reward you."

Opeyemi 2435 said:

"You should be called chief hustler, these skills and growth you got would get you far in life, you already have the attributes success, I pray God will help you perfect it."

Prince said:

"Kudos to ur parents for giving u a good background and home training. Proud of you."

Student with double first class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ivy‑Mary Adanna Eweputanna received nationwide appraisal when she bagged another first class from the Nigerian Law School.

The intelligent 23-year-old from Imo State graduated from the Department of Law at the University of Nigeria with a 4.62 CGPA.

Source: Legit.ng