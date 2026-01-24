Oyo ex-first lady, Florence Ajimobi, declares 2027 election a battle between APC and PDP

Florence Ajimobi, the former first lady of Oyo state and wife of the late former Governor Abiola Ajimobi, has been caught on video saying the 2027 governorship election in Oyo state would be a war between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Ajimobi Widow, who was recently appointed as an ambassador-designate by President Bola Tinubu, maintained that the PDP must vacate the seat of power in the 2027 election. She stressed that the APC has everything to take over power from the ruling party in the state.

According to her, the APC has the federal power and money while the PDP has the state power and money. She stressed that though "all powers belong to God, but we are going to beg God and fight them. Whatever they have at the state level, we have at the federal level. We have money; they have it in this state. We have the federal power, all the support we need."

Nigerians react as Ajimobi's wife declares war

However, the former first lady's comment has started generating criticism from some Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Ayobola Ayo said the APC cannot win in a free and fair election:

"In a free and fair election, they know they can never win an election; all they bank on is violence and federal might with voter inducement! Bunch of money-miss-road morafookas!"

Olulade alleged that Ajimobi's administration was marked by arrogance:

"Oyo hasn’t forgotten how her husband treated them like beggars and slaves. He acted like an emperor. We are waiting; we will remind them. Ogbomosho people won’t make that mistake am so sure. What happened 2 Lautech almost rendered the economy of that place useless. Thank God for Seyi Makinde."

Mogaji Lummy recalled that his son could not win a local government position in Oyo:

"This is Shameful for someone whose Son contest election in just one LGA and lost woefully, whose husband wanted to be Senator after 8 years as Gov and lost too. I just hope their candidate will use his first-class degree to campaign and not his achievements in that Ministry."

Sky Empire urged the former first lady to join the military instead:

"If u want to go to war, you are needed in the military ma, not in our peaceful and lovely Oyo state, everyone fighting only one good man, mean sayi makinde spread a good governance, I wonder wat will apc use to campaign against him than hating.

