FCT, Abuja - Former govenror of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, said the selective fight against corruption undermines democracy, weakens accountability, and erodes public trust in government.

El-Rufai alleged that there is governance without accountability in Nigeria.

He said the selective prosecution of opposition violates fundamental human rights and steadily weakens the foundations of democracy.

As reported by Daily Trust, El-Rufai sent in a recorded video of his message and joined the dialogue virtually as he is currently out of the country on medical grounds.

The chieftain of the African Democratic Party (ADC) claimed that corruption allegations are often pursued aggressively against opposition figures.

The former FCT minister argued that while those who aligned with power are either ignored or allowed to negotiate their way out.

El-Rufai said the law should exist to protect citizens and not to terrify the people.

He warne that arbitrary arrests and prolonged detentions are being used as tools of intimidation rather than justice.

“We have governance without accountability. We conduct elections, create agencies, and announce asset recoveries, but accountability through governance remains selective.

“Corruption has become dangerous for some who are in opposition, negotiable for others who are sitting on the fence and want to move to the APC, and invisible for those aligned with power. APC members are never accused of corruption.”

El-Rufai sends strong warning to Tinubu's govt

Legit.ng earlier reported that El-Rufai, condemned the continued unlawful detention of Nigerians, saying it violates human rights and erodes public trust in government.

Speaking at the 23rd Annual Trust Dialogue, he called on the justice system to protect citizens rather than instil fear.

The ex-Kaduna governor warned that the misuse of state power by security agencies weakens democratic institutions.

