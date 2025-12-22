Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja- The political space in Nigeria offered so many dramas, suspense, battles, clashes, and many others in the year 2025.

While some won their various political battles, including elections, others failed to impress or make headway in the year 2025.

In this year-in-review article, Legit.ng compiled the list of the biggest political losers in Nigeria in 2025.

List of biggest political losers in Nigeria in 2025

Peter Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) had a rough year as he was unable to deliver candidates of his party in different bye-elections across the country.

2025 appears to be a quiet year and unproductive year for Obi, who gained massive ground and support from Nigerians, especially the young people.

Obi failed to deliver his polling unit to the Labour Party during the November 8 governorship election in Anambra State.

The results led some people to suggest he might have lost some of the goodwill he enjoyed in 2023 for him to have lost his polling unit.

George Moghalu

This is another big loser in the Nigerian political sphere in the year 2025.

George Moghalu was the Labour Party governorship candidate in Anambra State. With the support of Obi, he failed to make any significant impact in the election.

With so much promise before the election, but offered little or nothing.

Moghalu lost his polling unit and Nnewi North LGA in the Anambra State gubernatorial election to Governor Charles Soludo of APGA.

Moghalu, who voted at Uruagu Ward 1 in Nnewi North local government area (LGA), secured 22 votes while Soludo polled 57 votes to win the polling unit.

Soludo polled 20,320 votes in Nnewi North, while the Labour Party candidate recorded 1,140 votes to take a distant third position.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, faced a lot of political battles and lost his seat for a period of 6 months after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu suspended him.

Tinubu declared six months’ state of emergency following the political crisis between Governor Fubara and loyalists of the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

Fubara later bowed to pressure by defecting to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as he seeks to get presidential protection.

The embattled governor is trying to regain his power as he continues to battle with members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai

The former Kaduna State governor is one of the biggest political losers in Nigeria in the year 2025.

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has not hidden his desire and plan to unseat Presidnet Tinubu in 2027.

He has been meeting with different politicians across the country to come together to weaken the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 election.

Instead of the APC getting weaker, the ruling party has increased in strength through several defections from governors, senatoes etc.

El-Rufai has lost his stronghold in Kaduna State as Governor Uba Sani is now the godfather of the state.

The former FCT minister also failed to deliver the SDP candidate he campaigned for in the bye-election.

El-Rufai reacts to Buhari's biography

Recall that El-Rufai criticised the book ’From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari’, a biography of the late President Buhari.

El-Rufai, in a statement, criticised the loyalty of those who attended the book launch as well as the venue, which was the presidential villa.

The former governor then called on Nigerians to allow the former president, considering the fact that he was no longer alive, to respond to claims and allegations.

Source: Legit.ng