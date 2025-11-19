El-Rufai said defections by governors did not reflect voters’ true intentions ahead of the 2027 elections

He stated that Nigerians had lost confidence in the APC and PDP and were turning to the ADC for credible leadership

ADC leaders said youths had faced unemployment and insecurity and urged them to unite behind the party

Jos, Plateau state - Former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has insisted that the ongoing wave of political defections among governors will not influence Nigerians’ voting decisions in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 19, at the unveiling of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) National Contact and Mobilisation Office in Jos, El-Rufai said the mass defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) do not reflect the true mood of the electorate.

Defections: Again, El-Rufai Predicts What Will Happen in 2027

Source: Twitter

“Governors from the PDP are defecting to the APC, but Nigerians are defecting to the ADC. By God’s grace, 230 million Nigerians will defeat 25 governors," he said.

ADC positioned as alternative for Nigerians

El-Rufai, a chieftain of the ADC, argued that Nigerians have lost confidence in both the APC and PDP, saying the ADC is now attracting citizens seeking credible leadership ahead of 2027.

“I know that everyone is tired of this APC and PDP government across the country. Nigerians have decided that in 2027, they will vote for the ADC," he said.

He added that the party offers a more inclusive leadership model, saying:

“ADC is the only party that reserved 40 per cent of leadership positions for the youth and 35 per cent for women. It is a party for young people and women.”

Calls for unity and improved leadership

The former governor lamented the decline of Plateau State over the years, expressing hope that better leadership, both at state and national levels, could restore stability.

“Things have gone in the wrong direction in Jos and Plateau. I hope with better leadership we will unite people across ethnic and religious lines. Plateau can return to being the Home of Peace and tourism that we have known it to be," he said.

He urged residents to support the ADC, saying the party has the capacity to unite both Plateau and the nation.

Youth urged to rally behind ADC

The Plateau State Coordinator of the ADC Contact and Mobilisation Office, Hon Jamilu Lawandi Datti, also addressed the gathering, stressing the need for young people to support the party.

He said Nigerian youths were struggling with unemployment, insecurity, poor education and inadequate healthcare, especially in rural communities.

“Young people are suffering, and they need a party that understands their challenges,” Datti said.

He called on the youth to rally behind the ADC as the nation heads toward the next general elections.

Atiku, Obi absent as ADC finally gets office

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has officially unveiled its national secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory. The office of the new opposition party is located in the Wuse 2 area of Abuja. This came as the party prepared ahead of the 2027 general elections.

David Mark, the former president of the Nigerian Senate and the national chairman of the ADC, led other party leaders to formally inaugurate the facility on Monday, November 17.

Source: Legit.ng