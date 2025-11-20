Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai revealed that he visited Jos every week 40 years ago because of his fiancée

He lamented the decline of peace and unity in Plateau State and called for better leadership to restore its image

Jos, Plateau - Former Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has shared that his connection to Jos began long before politics, revealing that he visited Plateau State every week about 40 years ago.

The former governor disclosed on Wednesday, November 19, in Jos during the unveiling of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) National Contact and Mobilisation Office.

Er-Rufai said he used to visit the state because his fiancée—now his wife—was serving in the state with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

He said his frequent trips to Plateau State began as a personal commitment and later became a family tradition.

“Forty years ago, I was visiting Plateau every week because my fiancée did her National Youth Service here in Jos. Even after marriage, we visited regularly for weekends,” he stated.

El-Rufai hopes for better leadership

El-Rufai expressed disappointment over how Plateau State has changed since those years, noting a decline in the unity and peace the state was once known for.

During the unveiling, he also commented on the party’s political prospects ahead of the 2027 elections.

“But since then, things have gone in the wrong direction in Jos, Plateau,” he said.

“I hope with better leadership at the state and national level, we will be able to unite people across ethnic and religious lines so Plateau can return to the Home of Peace and tourism we knew.”

El-Rufai: Nigerians are looking for alternatives

On the national political climate, El-Rufai argued that Nigerians are increasingly looking for alternatives outside the two dominant parties: the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, defections by governors will not necessarily determine the outcome of the 2027 elections, as voters are more focused on the performance of candidates.

El-Rufai predicts what will happen in 2027

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has insisted that the ongoing wave of political defections among governors will not influence Nigerians’ voting decisions in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 19, at the unveiling of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) National Contact and Mobilisation Office in Jos, El-Rufai said the mass defections from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) do not reflect the true mood of the electorate.

El-Rufai, a chieftain of the ADC, argued that Nigerians have lost confidence in both the APC and PDP, saying the ADC is now attracting citizens seeking credible leadership ahead of 2027.

“I know that everyone is tired of this APC and PDP government across the country. Nigerians have decided that in 2027, they will vote for the ADC," he said.

